Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights organization described the development as a grave humanitarian crisis, calling on Nigerian authorities to act decisively.

Naija247news gathered that the report by Amnesty International paints a grim picture of life in the affected communities, where residents live under constant threat of violence, extortion, abductions, and displacement. According to the rights group, thousands of villagers have either been killed or forced to flee their homes due to repeated attacks by armed groups.

According to Naija247news, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Isa Sanusi, stated that the persistent failure of security forces to contain the violence has emboldened the bandits, allowing them to establish strongholds in remote rural areas. He added that residents in these areas are effectively cut off from government protection and have lost confidence in state authorities.

Naija247news understands that the 725 villages now under the control of bandits span across Anka, Maru, Bukkuyum, Gusau, and Zurmi local government areas—territories that have witnessed a surge in violence in recent years. Locals say the attackers operate freely, impose levies on communities, and engage in looting and mass kidnappings without resistance.

Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has called on the federal government to overhaul its security strategy in the region, ensuring that affected communities are protected and perpetrators brought to justice. The group also emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian intervention to support internally displaced persons and victims of violence.

In response, civil society groups and concerned citizens have echoed the call for swift action, urging the Nigerian government to treat the crisis in Zamfara with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. Analysts warn that the continued occupation of villages by non-state actors could pose a broader threat to national stability if left unchecked.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.