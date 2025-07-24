Access Holdings Drives Pan-African Blood Donation Campaign to Combat Sickle Cell Crisis

Lagos, July 24, 2025 – In commemoration of World Blood Donor Day and World Sickle Cell Day 2025, Access Holdings Plc, one of Africa’s foremost financial services groups, has successfully led a continent-wide blood donation campaign, further cementing its position as a champion of sustainable healthcare impact across Africa.

Themed “Shine the Light on Sickle Cell,” the campaign extended across six African nations—Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Angola, Mozambique, and Cameroon—bringing together Access Holdings employees, healthcare professionals, partner organizations, and local communities in a unified effort to donate blood and raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) and the urgent need for safe blood supplies.

Africa United Against a Silent Crisis

Sickle Cell Disease remains a major public health concern in Africa, with Nigeria alone accounting for over 150,000 births annually with the disorder—the highest burden globally. Yet, the continent suffers from a dire shortage of safe and voluntary blood supplies.

According to the World Health Organisation, African countries average just 5 units of blood per 1,000 people, significantly below the 10-unit benchmark recommended for optimal healthcare delivery.

“This wasn’t just about giving blood—it was about showing up for our communities,” said Esther Graham, Programme Officer, Health, Access Holdings.

“In Nigeria, over 2 million blood units are needed annually, yet only about 25–30% is collected, and most are from paid donors. The situation is even more dire in rural and underserved regions.”

By expanding the initiative beyond Nigeria, Access Holdings aimed to highlight the universal nature of this crisis while fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation across the continent.

Tangible Results, Real Impact

Access Holdings’ coordinated drive produced concrete outcomes:

Over 760 pints of blood collected across six countries

Hundreds of lives potentially saved , especially those with SCD and critical conditions

Increased public education around the importance of voluntary blood donation

High employee participation, driven by the Sustainability Champions Network

Healthcare partners ensured the ethical collection and safe handling of all blood donations, complying with national and international medical standards.

“It was heartwarming to see staff, customers, and even community members participate,” said Tania Macaneta, Team Lead, Marketing and Communications, Access Bank African Subsidiaries.

“This is what real, people-centered development looks like.”

Beyond the Drive: A Commitment to Health Equity

The 2025 blood donation initiative is part of Access Holdings’ broader health equity agenda and sustainability strategy. Past interventions by the Group include:

Free insurance packages for individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease

Education sponsorships and school supplies for affected children

Community screenings and public awareness campaigns in rural areas

Through these initiatives, Access Holdings continues to show that business success can align with social impact and responsible corporate citizenship.

“Giving blood requires no wealth, just a willingness to care,” said Allan Ratemo, Head of Corporate Communications, Access Bank Kenya.

“At Access, we build stronger communities through compassion. Each pint of blood is a potential life saved.”

Looking Ahead: From Events to Habits

While this year’s campaign has concluded, the message from Access Holdings is clear: impact must be continuous.

“At Access Bank, we understand that a simple act like donating blood can mean the difference between life and death,” said Maline Cera, Corporate Communications Lead, Access Bank Mozambique.

“On this World Blood Donor Day, we recommit ourselves to this cause—not just today, but every day.”

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.