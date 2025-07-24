2027 TICKET: TINUBU SHOULD’VE PERSONALLY DEBUNKED SHETTIMA RUMOURS — BABA-AHMED

24, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been at the center of controversy over his alleged plan to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 election. However, the Presidency swiftly debunked the report, describing it as “fake news”.

The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Peter Obi’s aide, Baba Ahmed, has weighed in on the controversy, saying President Tinubu should have personally debunked the alleged plan to drop Shettima. According to Baba-Ahmed, by not doing so, it has created unnecessary speculation and rumours.

Baba-Ahmed stated that the President’s silence on the matter has led to various interpretations and speculations, adding that it would have been better for Tinubu to address the issue directly.

The LP chieftain further noted that the rumour has already caused unnecessary tension within the party and among their supporters, stressing that the President’s prompt intervention would have doused the tension.

Meanwhile, political analysts are watching closely to see how this situation unfolds, with some speculating that the rumour could be a ploy to test the waters for potential changes within the APC’s 2027 ticket. Others believe it’s simply a case of mischief aimed at destabilizing the party’s structure ahead of the elections.

The rumour surrounding Shettima’s alleged plan to be dropped as Tinubu’s running mate has generated a lot of heat, with many Nigerians taking to social media to react to the story. While the Presidency has debunked the report, Baba-Ahmed’s comment underscores the need for clarity on the matter to avoid further speculation.

(www.naija247news. com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.