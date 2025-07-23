We Stand by Internal Democracy, Will Support Any Candidate ADC Picks — Amaechi Declares

Port Harcourt, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has thrown his weight behind the African Democratic Congress (ADC), vowing to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Addressing a throng of loyalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, Amaechi accused the APC-led administration of deepening economic hardship and political disillusionment across the country.

“If you are not tired of President Tinubu, I am. If you’re not hungry, I am. The President says he is not here to make you happy — but the ADC is here to do just that,” he declared.

ADC Will Fly United Presidential Flag, Says Amaechi

Amaechi, who hinted at a fresh political movement under the ADC, assured supporters that the party’s presidential flagbearer in 2027 would be chosen through a free, fair, and transparent primary election.

“The moment anybody emerges from the primaries, all of us will support whoever wins,” he said, dispelling speculation about intra-party rivalry.

Rivers State Must End Election Result ‘Writing’—Amaechi Warns

Turning his attention to Rivers politics, Amaechi lambasted what he described as a “notorious culture of writing election results” in the state. He urged his followers to defend their votes in 2027, warning against working with political operatives involved in election malpractice.

“Our state is notorious for writing results. They claim victory after rigging. I will not work with anyone who associates with these result snatchers,” he warned.

Amaechi continued:

“We must go from local government to local government, set up mobilization committees, and start registering new members. Do not be discouraged when they say results have already been written — that’s how they suppress turnout.”

Rallying the Base: ‘Go Home and Mobilize’

The former Minister emphasized the urgency of grassroots mobilization, warning that failure to act now could lead to continued hardship and political repression.

“Start registration today. Get your PVCs ready. Get people ready to vote. The time to stop them is now,” Amaechi concluded, calling for a political awakening in Rivers and beyond.

Background Context

The ADC has gained momentum in recent months following high-profile defections and a growing perception that the ruling APC has failed to manage the economic and security crises plaguing the nation. Political observers believe Amaechi’s return to the frontlines could tilt the balance ahead of 2027.

With his reputation as a former APC chieftain and stronghold over parts of the South-South, Amaechi’s pivot to the ADC signals a potential realignment of forces against Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.