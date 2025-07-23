WAFCON FINAL: GHIZLANE CHEBBAR AND NGUENAR NDIAYE TOP SCORERS

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The stage is set for the highly anticipated WAFCON final between Nigeria and Morocco, with the top scorers in the tournament looking to add to their tally. Ahead of the big match, the top scorers in the tournament are Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco and Nguenar Ndiaye of Senegal, both with 4 goals each.

Top Scorers Standings

Although Ndiaye has been eliminated from the tournament, Chebbak still has a chance to claim the Golden Boot award. Other top contenders include Ibtissam Jraïdi of Morocco with 3 goals, and Chinwendu Ihezuo of Nigeria also with 3 goals. The battle for the top scorer’s award is heating up, with these players looking to score more goals in the final match.

Nigeria’s Hope

Chinwendu Ihezuo will be looking to add to her 3 goals and help Nigeria win the WAFCON title. If she can score more goals than Chebbak, she could still claim the Golden Boot award. Ihezuo’s performance will be crucial in determining Nigeria’s chances of winning the tournament.

Morocco’s Threat

Ghizlane Chebbak and Ibtissam Jraïdi will be looking to score more goals and help Morocco win the WAFCON title. With their impressive form, they pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s defense. Morocco will be confident in their ability to score more goals, given their strong performance in the tournament so far.

The WAFCON final between Nigeria and Morocco promises to be an exciting match, with the top scorers looking to add to their tally. The battle for the Golden Boot award is intense, and it will be interesting to see who emerges as the top scorer. With both teams having talented players, the match is sure to be a thrilling encounter.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.