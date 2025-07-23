🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

WAFCON FINAL: GHIZLANE CHEBBAR AND NGUENAR NDIAYE TOP SCORERS

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The stage is set for the highly anticipated WAFCON final between Nigeria and Morocco, with the top scorers in the tournament looking to add to their tally. Ahead of the big match, the top scorers in the tournament are Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco and Nguenar Ndiaye of Senegal, both with 4 goals each.

Top Scorers Standings

Although Ndiaye has been eliminated from the tournament, Chebbak still has a chance to claim the Golden Boot award. Other top contenders include Ibtissam Jraïdi of Morocco with 3 goals, and Chinwendu Ihezuo of Nigeria also with 3 goals. The battle for the top scorer’s award is heating up, with these players looking to score more goals in the final match.

Nigeria’s Hope

Chinwendu Ihezuo will be looking to add to her 3 goals and help Nigeria win the WAFCON title. If she can score more goals than Chebbak, she could still claim the Golden Boot award. Ihezuo’s performance will be crucial in determining Nigeria’s chances of winning the tournament.

Morocco’s Threat

Ghizlane Chebbak and Ibtissam Jraïdi will be looking to score more goals and help Morocco win the WAFCON title. With their impressive form, they pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s defense. Morocco will be confident in their ability to score more goals, given their strong performance in the tournament so far.

The WAFCON final between Nigeria and Morocco promises to be an exciting match, with the top scorers looking to add to their tally. The battle for the Golden Boot award is intense, and it will be interesting to see who emerges as the top scorer. With both teams having talented players, the match is sure to be a thrilling encounter.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
2025 COMMON ENTRANCE RESULTS RELEASED: FG ANNOUNCES OUTCOME
Next article
“MBah Shakes Up Enugu Govt, Swears In New Commissioners, Head of Service”
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, in a high-profile N3.1 billion money laundering trial. The court ruled that Suswam...

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians 📍 Naija247news International Desk 🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025 Tensions between the United States and South...

2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party...

DAPPMAN Raises Concerns Over Petrol Supply, Pricing Issues With Dangote Refinery

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has opened up about persistent challenges in securing a stable supply of petrol as well as the pricing arrangements from the Dangote...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, in a high-profile N3.1 billion money laundering trial. The court ruled that Suswam...

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

Geopolitics 0
Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians 📍 Naija247news International Desk 🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025 Tensions between the United States and South...

2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp