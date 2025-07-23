🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaLifestyle News

“VeryDarkMan Clashes with Lawyer Deji Adeyanju Over ‘Cowardly’ Warning on Risk-Taking”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Popular social media critic VeryDarkMan blasts his lawyer for advising caution, calls his statement a reflection of fear used to silence truth-tellers in Nigeria.

Abuja, Nigeria – Social media personality and outspoken critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has lashed out at his legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, following the latter’s cautionary remarks urging him to avoid unnecessary risks.

The controversy began after Adeyanju took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly express concern about VDM’s frequent clashes with authorities and powerful figures. In his post, Adeyanju warned that Nigerians are quick to forget public figures in times of trouble, emphasizing that self-preservation is key.

“I call VDM every time to be careful and stop taking unnecessary risks, but he doesn’t listen most of the time,” Adeyanju posted. “If anything happens to you today, everyone has moved on by tomorrow. We only overrate ourselves; Nigerians don’t rate anybody.”

The comment sparked immediate backlash from VeryDarkMan, who responded in a fiery video posted online, accusing his lawyer of cowardice.

“First thing first, I’m really disappointed in my lawyer, Deji Adeyanju. I’m so disappointed in you for this post especially because you are a comrade,” VDM said.

The activist argued that such remarks were often weaponized by those in power to intimidate and silence critics, asserting that life itself is inherently risky, and anyone who tries to scare others into silence is part of the problem.

“It’s true that Nigerians will move on if anything happens to me today, but is there anyone that will die and Nigeria will not move on? Jesus Christ died, the world moved on. Pope died, the world moved on. Who do you think is special, you?”

“Ultimately, anybody wey open his mouth talk that thing is a coward. And trust me, that is a word those politicians have put out there to scare people from talking. Like I said, this na coward talk.”

VDM further stressed that his online platform exists for him to take calculated risks in advocating for justice, noting that people are killed every day—even those who avoid activism.

“I have the platform. Some people self wey no dey take risks, them dey come kill them for their house. You add so much importance to your life when you are nothing. You think you are important? We are all nothing.”

The rift between the two men—once united in activism—highlights the growing tension between radical advocacy and legal caution in Nigeria’s civic space.

While Adeyanju has long positioned himself as a defender of civil liberties, VeryDarkMan’s escalating clashes with figures like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other state institutions have raised alarm bells even among his allies.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

