U.S. Becomes Net Crude Oil Exporter to Nigeria for First Time, Powered by Dangote Refinery Demand

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – In a remarkable shift in global oil trade dynamics, the United States became a net exporter of crude oil to Nigeria in the months of February and March 2025. This surprising development, disclosed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday, is largely attributed to reduced U.S. East Coast demand due to refinery maintenance, alongside a sharp rise in Nigeria’s demand for input crude following the activation of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

The data, released in a recent EIA note, underscores a rare and historic reversal in oil flow patterns, as Nigeria has traditionally ranked among the top 10 suppliers of crude oil to the United States. This development marks the first time on record that America has shipped more crude to Nigeria than it has received from the West African nation.

According to the EIA, U.S. crude exports to Nigeria surged to 111,000 barrels per day (b/d) in February, followed by a further increase to 169,000 b/d in March. In stark contrast, imports from Nigeria dropped to 54,000 b/d in February and 72,000 b/d in March, down from 133,000 b/d in January. Analysts say this temporary switch is largely due to ongoing maintenance at the Phillips 66 Bayway refinery in New Jersey, a key consumer of Nigerian crude.

However, this shift may not signal a long-term trend. Eli Tesfaye, Senior Market Strategist at RJO Futures, noted that the development appears to be more of a “snapshot of a very fluid market” than a permanent change in trade relations.

Giovanni Staunovo, a UBS analyst, echoed similar sentiments. He explained that the unique flows earlier this year were influenced by the newly operational Dangote refinery and temporary U.S. domestic supply challenges. “Going forward, with the refinery now aiming to secure more domestic flows and potentially sourcing other crude grades, it is difficult to forecast whether U.S. crude flows to Nigeria will persist,” Staunovo remarked.

The Dangote refinery, the largest of its kind in Africa, began processing crude in January 2024 after several years of delays. Located on the outskirts of Lagos, the refinery is expected to hit its full operational capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025, playing a central role in reducing Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports and reshaping regional energy dynamics.

While the reversal may only be temporary, the development illustrates the rapidly changing nature of global crude oil flows—and how infrastructure developments such as the Dangote refinery are already influencing international trade balances.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.