Tinubu Hosts APC Governors Ahead of Crucial NEC Meeting in Abuja

Abuja, July 22, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to host a high-level meeting this evening with all Governors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The strategic gathering, scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm at the State House Conference Hall, precedes the APC’s much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday by 2:00 pm in the Banquet Hall of the Villa.

Reliable sources told Naija247news that the meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the internal direction of the party and fine-tuning key policy positions.

Uzodimma to Lead Delegation of 24 APC Governors

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma, is expected to lead the other 23 APC Governors to the closed-door session with President Tinubu. The PGF, the influential umbrella body of APC governors, is regarded as a vital force in the party’s national decision-making process.

As of press time, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji had arrived at the venue ahead of the meeting.

Leadership Talks Top Agenda

Top on the agenda is a likely briefing by President Tinubu on the administration’s policy direction, current economic reforms, and the political roadmap within the party. This includes discussions on filling the vacant office of the APC National Chairman following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje last month.

Party insiders suggest that tonight’s engagements may produce a consensus candidate ahead of the NEC meeting to prevent internal wrangling and factional alignments.

NEC Meeting to Chart APC’s Future

The Thursday NEC meeting, according to party sources, is expected to deliberate on party leadership, strategies for upcoming off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo states, and measures to strengthen internal democracy.

It is also anticipated that President Tinubu will push for greater alignment between the party and federal policies, especially in areas of economic stability and security reforms.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.