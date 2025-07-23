Sycophants Misleading Tinubu, APC Chieftain Warns

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has raised a red flag over the growing disconnect between the harsh realities on ground and the rosy reports being fed to President Bola Tinubu by those around him. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Garba warned that sycophants within the corridors of power are painting a false picture of stability in both the country and the ruling party.

The Reality on Ground

Garba’s warning highlights the disparity between the actual state of the nation and the reports being presented to President Tinubu. While the President may be getting a sanitized version of events, the reality on ground tells a different story. Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship, insecurity, and other pressing challenges that demand urgent attention. The APC chieftain’s warning suggests that the President’s advisors are not providing him with accurate information, which could impact his decision-making and the overall governance of the country.

The Danger of Sycophancy

Garba’s warning also underscores the danger of sycophancy in governance. When those around leaders prioritize self-interest over honest advice, it can have far-reaching consequences for the nation. The APC chieftain’s call for honesty and transparency in governance is a timely reminder of the need for leaders to surround themselves with people who will tell them the truth, even when it’s hard to hear.

A Call for Honesty

Garba’s warning is a call to action for President Tinubu to demand honesty and transparency from his advisors. By doing so, he can ensure that his administration is guided by accurate information and informed decision-making. This will enable the government to respond effectively to the nation’s challenges and make meaningful progress in addressing the needs of Nigerians.

The Need for Reforms

The APC chieftain’s warning also highlights the need for reforms in the way the government operates. By promoting a culture of transparency and accountability, the government can build trust with citizens and demonstrate its commitment to good governance. This will require a fundamental shift in the way the government approaches decision-making and the way it engages with citizens.

A Chance for Redemption

Garba’s warning presents an opportunity for President Tinubu’s administration to course-correct and prioritize honesty and transparency in governance. By doing so, the government can demonstrate its commitment to serving the needs of Nigerians and building a better future for the country. It remains to be seen whether the administration will take heed of the APC chieftain’s warning and make the necessary changes.

Adamu Garba’s warning to President Tinubu serves as a wake-up call for the administration to take a closer look at the information being presented to them. As the nation navigates its current challenges, it is imperative that leaders prioritize honesty and transparency in governance. Only then can they make informed decisions that will drive meaningful progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.