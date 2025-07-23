Speaker Tajudeen Unveils Plan for National Sports Academy, Calls for Grassroots Sports Revival

Abuja, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has announced plans to establish a National Sports Academy as part of a broader vision to revive grassroots sports and reposition the nation for international sporting success.

Speaking during the maiden distribution of sports equipment to members of the House Committee on Sports in Abuja, Tajudeen lamented Nigeria’s declining fortunes in global sporting events, calling the country’s recent Olympic performance “unacceptable.”

“At the last Olympics, Saint Lucia, with a population under 100,000, won a gold medal. Nigeria, with over 200 million people, came back with nothing. That is unacceptable,” the Speaker declared.

Tajudeen recalled the glory days of inter-primary and inter-secondary school sports competitions in the 1970s, stating that many of Nigeria’s top athletes were discovered through such programs. He emphasized the need to return to that model by identifying young talents early and nurturing them through structured development.

He announced that provisions had already been made in the national budget for the establishment of a National Sports Academy, which will cater to both indoor and outdoor games. The facility will target secondary school-age athletes identified through local competitions.

“Rather than focusing only on skill acquisition centres or clinics, building sports centres and organizing competitions will never go wrong. Sports will engage youth productively and spark development and revenue at the grassroots,” he added.

The Speaker also called on lawmakers to prioritize sports in their constituency projects and to shift away from the practice of selecting athletes based on personal connections, instead embracing merit and performance.

In his remarks, Rep. Kabiru Amadu, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, applauded President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly leadership for increasing the sports sector budget by 288 percent, from ₦29 billion in 2024 to ₦113 billion in 2025.

He explained that the equipment distribution exercise is aimed at empowering communities, stating that over 3,260 teams across Nigeria would benefit. Each state will receive 80 to 120 sets of footballs and jerseys through committee members and House leadership.

“These items are not just equipment; they represent opportunity, empowerment, and progress,” Amadu said. “We’re shifting focus to grassroots sports, where champions are made and characters are built.”

Amadu urged legislators to ensure the materials reach their intended beneficiaries, saying the ultimate measure of success will be the lives transformed and talents discovered—not just the number of items distributed.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), emphasized the need for Nigeria to move away from a competition-driven model to a development-focused sports system.

“Federations must stop coming only to collect funds for competitions. We must develop sports from the ground up,” Dikko stated.

He revealed that a new bill aimed at restructuring the entire Nigerian sports ecosystem is being prepared for presentation in the House. Dikko called on lawmakers to support the forthcoming legislation, which he described as a “game changer.”

“Our goal is to make sports cleaner, profitable, and a job creation machine, adding 2–3 million jobs annually and earning foreign exchange,” he said.

He added that the reformed sports structure will position the sector as a major pillar of the Nigerian economy and a unifier of national identity.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.