🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaAnalysis

Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s borrowing strategy enters new phase with approval of over $21bn in external loans, €4bn in euro-denominated debt, ¥15bn in yen, and a domestic bond program totalling N757bn

Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news)

The Nigerian Senate has approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambitious external borrowing plan for 2025–2026, giving a green light to over $21.19 billion in foreign loans, along with €4 billion, ¥15 billion, and a $65 million grant, as part of a broader funding framework to support national development projects.

The resolution was adopted following the presentation of a detailed report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamako. The report titled “2025–2026 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan”outlines the administration’s strategic debt positioning, with significant allocations to infrastructure, security, power, housing, and digital connectivity.

Included in the financial blueprint is a provision for the issuance of government bonds worth approximately ₦757 billion and an innovative option to raise up to $2 billion in foreign-currency-denominated instruments within Nigeria’s domestic market.

“The borrowing is already embedded in the 2025 Appropriation Act. With this approval, we now have all revenue sources, including loans, in place to fully fund the budget,” said Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Long-Term Loans for Nation-Building Projects

The loans, described as concessional with repayment tenors spanning 20 to 35 years, will be disbursed over a six-year period. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, assured lawmakers that the debt structure aligns with the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Debt Management Act.

“These loans are strictly tied to capital and human development projects,” Abiru emphasized.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC – Niger East) defended the borrowing as “aligned with global best practices,” insisting that no modern economy thrives without strategic borrowing.

$3bn for Eastern Rail Corridor

Among the most notable allocations is a $3 billion provision for the long-delayed Eastern Rail Corridor, a major infrastructure initiative to link Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“This is the first time I have seen $3 billion allocated to rebuild the eastern rail line. That alone justifies my full support,” declared Senator Victor Umeh (LP – Anambra Central).

Concerns Over Transparency

While the majority of lawmakers backed the plan, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central) raised red flags about transparency and equitable distribution of the loans.

“We need to tell our constituents exactly how much is being borrowed in their name, and for what purpose,” Ningi cautioned.

A Nationally Inclusive Loan Strategy

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin commended the Senate committee’s diligence and emphasized that the loan plan is in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“No region is left out. This shows that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working,” he noted.

The debt proposal was initially submitted to the National Assembly by President Tinubu on May 27, but its consideration was delayed due to legislative recess and documentation issues at the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Breakdown of Tinubu’s 2025–2026 Borrowing Plan

Instrument

Amount

Direct Foreign Loans

$21.19 billion

Euro-denominated Loans

€4 billion

Yen-denominated Loans

¥15 billion

Foreign Currency Domestic Bonds

Up to $2 billion

Domestic FGN Bonds (for pensions etc.)

₦757 billion

Grants

$65 million

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all international airlines operating inbound flights into Nigeria, threatening sanctions for failing to comply with currency declaration...

PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned...

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu...

Access, Zenith, UBA, FirstBank Among Eight Banks That Have Met CBN’s ₦500bn Recapitalisation Target Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Eight Nigerian commercial banks have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦500 billion recapitalisation requirement well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, the apex bank announced on Tuesday....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all international airlines operating inbound flights into Nigeria, threatening sanctions for failing to comply with currency declaration...

PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

Political Party News 0
Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned...

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp