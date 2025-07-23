Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival

Nigeria’s borrowing strategy enters new phase with approval of over $21bn in external loans, €4bn in euro-denominated debt, ¥15bn in yen, and a domestic bond program totalling N757bn

Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) —

The Nigerian Senate has approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambitious external borrowing plan for 2025–2026, giving a green light to over $21.19 billion in foreign loans, along with €4 billion, ¥15 billion, and a $65 million grant, as part of a broader funding framework to support national development projects.

The resolution was adopted following the presentation of a detailed report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamako. The report titled “2025–2026 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan”outlines the administration’s strategic debt positioning, with significant allocations to infrastructure, security, power, housing, and digital connectivity.

Included in the financial blueprint is a provision for the issuance of government bonds worth approximately ₦757 billion and an innovative option to raise up to $2 billion in foreign-currency-denominated instruments within Nigeria’s domestic market.

“The borrowing is already embedded in the 2025 Appropriation Act. With this approval, we now have all revenue sources, including loans, in place to fully fund the budget,” said Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Long-Term Loans for Nation-Building Projects

The loans, described as concessional with repayment tenors spanning 20 to 35 years, will be disbursed over a six-year period. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, assured lawmakers that the debt structure aligns with the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Debt Management Act.

“These loans are strictly tied to capital and human development projects,” Abiru emphasized.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC – Niger East) defended the borrowing as “aligned with global best practices,” insisting that no modern economy thrives without strategic borrowing.

$3bn for Eastern Rail Corridor

Among the most notable allocations is a $3 billion provision for the long-delayed Eastern Rail Corridor, a major infrastructure initiative to link Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“This is the first time I have seen $3 billion allocated to rebuild the eastern rail line. That alone justifies my full support,” declared Senator Victor Umeh (LP – Anambra Central).

Concerns Over Transparency

While the majority of lawmakers backed the plan, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central) raised red flags about transparency and equitable distribution of the loans.

“We need to tell our constituents exactly how much is being borrowed in their name, and for what purpose,” Ningi cautioned.

A Nationally Inclusive Loan Strategy

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin commended the Senate committee’s diligence and emphasized that the loan plan is in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“No region is left out. This shows that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working,” he noted.

The debt proposal was initially submitted to the National Assembly by President Tinubu on May 27, but its consideration was delayed due to legislative recess and documentation issues at the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Breakdown of Tinubu’s 2025–2026 Borrowing Plan

Instrument Amount Direct Foreign Loans $21.19 billion Euro-denominated Loans €4 billion Yen-denominated Loans ¥15 billion Foreign Currency Domestic Bonds Up to $2 billion Domestic FGN Bonds (for pensions etc.) ₦757 billion Grants $65 million

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.