AbujaBudget & Finance

Senate Approves ₦105.14 Billion 2025 Budget for RMAFC, Confirms Kaura’s Nomination to SSDC Board

By: Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian Senate has approved a total of ₦105,140,926,744.08 as the 2025 budget for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), in line with the Commission’s funding framework under the 2025 RMAFC Act and the 0.5% allocation from the non-oil Federation Account Revenue.

The budget breakdown, as obtained by Naija247news, includes:

  • Personnel Cost: ₦20,636,277,973.19

  • Overhead Cost: ₦8,949,992,489.81

  • Capital Expenditure: ₦75,554,656,281.08

The budget proposal was presented to the Red Chamber by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), and was adopted without amendment.

“That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs on the 2025 Budget of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC),” Senator Abdullahi stated during plenary.

✅ Funding Model Backed by NEC

Naija247news recalls that the National Economic Council (NEC) had, in December 2024, approved a funding formula for the Commission using 0.5% of the non-oil revenue from the Federation Account, pooled from the federal, state, and local governments.

RMAFC plays a strategic role in managing the revenue-sharing formula, fiscal planning, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources across Nigeria’s three tiers of government.

👤 Senate Confirms Kaura to SSDC Board

In a separate legislative action, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura to serve as the North-West representative on the Governing Board of the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South South Development Commission, Senator Benson Konbowei (PDP, Bayelsa Central).

“That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on South South Development Commission on the confirmation of the nomination of Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura as member representing the North-West Geo-Political Zone in the Governing Board of the SSDC,” Konbowei declared.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

