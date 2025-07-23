🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
FarmingLagos

Sanwo-Olu Unveils ₦500bn ‘Produce for Lagos’ Guarantee Fund to Secure Nigeria’s Food Future

By: Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news

Date:

…As Lagos Emerges ₦16.14 Trillion Agro-Hub, Governors, Ministers, Investors Back Food Security Plan

Lagos, Nigeria — July 24, 2025 | Naija247news Editorial

In a bold move to strengthen Nigeria’s food security architecture, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the “Produce for Lagos” Programme alongside a landmark ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund, positioning Lagos as both the demand nerve center and a catalytic force for national agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu underscored Lagos’ strategic role as Nigeria’s largest food mart, with a sprawling food economy worth ₦16.14 trillion, consuming more than 50% of all food traded across the South-West region. The new programme, he said, is not just a state initiative—it’s a national call to action.

“Let us rise together to feed this nation sustainably… not just for Lagos, but for Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu urged as he called on governors, federal ministries, global investors, and diplomatic partners to key into the programme.

₦500 Billion as Catalyst, Not Subsidy

The Governor described the ₦500 billion fund not as a subsidy, but as a market-driven investment vehicle to de-risk agriculture, stabilize food prices, and inject liquidity into every segment of the agri-value chain—from producers and aggregators to logistics firms and bulk traders.

“Our food economy cannot thrive on policy alone—it requires financing,” Sanwo-Olu declared. “This fund will finance working capital, logistics, aggregation, and storage, all while catalyzing private capital.”

The initiative will be implemented via the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), in collaboration with Special Purpose Vehicles such as the Lagos Bulk Trading Company, Ekolog Logistics, and the dedicated Produce for Lagos Fund.

Largest Cold Chain Fleet in Nigeria Commissioned

To strengthen urban-rural supply chains, Governor Sanwo-Olu also commissioned 150 cold and dry trucks, the largest coordinated deployment of its kind in Nigeria’s food logistics space. This fleet is expected to cut post-harvest losses and deliver fresh produce across urban centers.

National Backing from Governors, Ministers, and Military

Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Usman Ododo (Kogi)—whose states are central to upstream food production—voiced their readiness to partner with Lagos to harness comparative advantages.

Federal ministers also rallied behind the initiative. Minister for Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, Minister of Livestock, Idi Maiha, and Minister of State for Finance, Doris Aniete described the programme as a forward-thinking blend of logistics, innovation, and inter-state collaboration.

Notably, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, pledged military support for the programme, affirming that the Nigerian Armed Forces were ready to ensure its nationwide impact on hunger and security.

Private Sector Aligns with Lagos Food Vision

The Chairman of Origin Tech Group, Prince S. J. Samuel, assured stakeholders of private sector commitment to the Lagos agricultural revolution, calling for deeper synergy with government to scale production, technology integration, and job creation.

Lagos Agriculture Commissioner Abisola Olusanya detailed how the programme complements existing interventions such as the Lagos Innovation Club, Lagos Food Festival, Agriculture Scholars Programme, and Apprenticeship Programme, which nurture agropreneurs and promote sustainable food culture in Africa’s largest megacity.

Editorial Analysis:

As Nigeria battles rising food inflation and rural insecurity, Lagos’ ₦500 billion Offtake Fund signals a crucial pivot toward market-based solutions, regional partnerships, and data-driven logistics. By connecting consumption hubs to production belts via guaranteed off-take and financial engineering, the initiative could reshape Nigeria’s fragmented agro-economy into a coordinated national food system.

The question remains: will federal alignment and sub-national collaboration hold firm in the face of political turf wars and logistics bottlenecks?

Naija247news will continue to track the fund’s rollout, implementation integrity, and its impact across Nigeria’s food landscape.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigeria in Talks to Host Africa’s First Formula 1 Grand Prix Since 1993
Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news
Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Gbenga Salau Samuel, PhD — Economist & Contributor An economist and journalist with 20+ years of experience, Dr. Salau began his career as a department editor at the University of Ibadan. He is married with children.

