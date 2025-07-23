🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosRevenue and Taxation

PwC Warns Businesses: Prepare Now for Tinubu’s Sweeping Tax Law Reforms Effective January 2026

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Experts urge corporate boards to re-strategize amid major fiscal overhaul impacting governance, tech, and legal structures

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — With just months before Nigeria’s new tax laws kick in, experts at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria are sounding the alarm for corporate boards to act fast. Kenneth Erikume, PwC Nigeria’s Tax Partner, has urged businesses to brace for significant structural shifts as President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious tax reforms come into effect January 1, 2026.

The reforms — comprising four bills signed into law on June 26 — aim to digitise Nigeria’s tax regime, harmonise administration across tiers of government, and promote transparency and equity. But Erikume warned the implications go far beyond compliance.

“The tax reforms elevate tax issues to the boardroom. These can no longer be left to a tax manager alone,” he told attendees at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Members’ Day 2025 in Lagos.

Erikume outlined how the reforms would impact business operations from top to bottom — from ownership structures and technology integration to reporting, staffing, and legal frameworks. He advised companies to immediately conduct impact assessments, build new tax governance frameworks, and communicate implications across all levels of management.

“Businesses must reframe their tax strategies with clear action plans, opportunity pools, and risk registers,” Erikume said, adding that PwC stands ready to support organisations with workshops, insight reports, and governance toolkits.

In his remarks, NBCC President Ray Atelly noted that the Members’ Day provided a platform for companies to build resilient networks and deepen trade between Nigeria and the UK in the face of looming fiscal changes.

As Nigeria modernises its tax environment, stakeholders say the reforms may attract new investment — but only for those who adapt early.

Editorial Commentary (Naija247news Viewpoint)

With oil revenues no longer reliable and Nigeria’s debt service burden ballooning, tax reform is no longer optional — it’s survival. But while the Tinubu administration pursues fiscal engineering from the top, will businesses at the bottom be equipped to survive the seismic shifts? If SMEs and large corporations don’t step up their governance and strategy, the price of noncompliance may be too steep to pay.

By Naija247news Business Desk Reporter

For inquiries or reprints, contact newsroom@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

