PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

By: Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news

Date:

Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned from the party late Tuesday night.

Ajilesoro’s resignation was confirmed in a letter dated July 22, 2025, and addressed to party leaders in Ilare Ward II, Ife Central Local Government Area. The letter was also copied to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker cited “persistent internal conflicts, deep-seated divisions, and the pervasive culture of legal disputes” within the PDP as reasons for his immediate exit.

“This decision, though difficult, has become necessary due to the persistent internal conflicts, deep-seated divisions, and the pervasive culture of legal disputes that have unfortunately come to characterise the party,” the letter read.

Ajilesoro was among the prominent Osun PDP figures said to be closely aligned with Governor Ademola Adeleke, and had previously pledged loyalty to follow the governor to any new political platform.

However, on Tuesday, Governor Adeleke publicly declared that his anticipated defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was thwarted by internal forces and urged his supporters to remain in the PDP.

Ajilesoro’s move comes amid rising political uncertainty in Osun ahead of the 2026 governorship and 2027 general elections. A party insider, who asked not to be named, told Naija247news that another federal lawmaker from the state may announce his resignation from the PDP within the next 24 hours.

The resignation of Ajilesoro further fuels speculation that a wave of high-profile defections may hit the PDP in the coming weeks, signaling deeper cracks within the opposition party’s ranks in the Southwest.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje
