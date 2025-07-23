Over 1.3 Million Candidates Sit for NECO SSCE Exam

23, July 2025/Naija 247news

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has commenced the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), with over 1.3 million candidates participating across the country. The exam is being conducted using a dual mode of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and Paper Pencil Testing (PPT).

Exam Details

The NECO SSCE exam has attracted a massive number of candidates, with 1,367,210 students sitting for the exam. The breakdown shows that 685,551 candidates are male, while 681,300 are female. Kano State has the highest number of registered candidates with over 137,000, while Kebbi State has the lowest with just above 5,000. The Nigerian International School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has the smallest number of candidates with only eight students registered.

NECO’s CBT Initiative

The Federal Government plans to deploy private Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers for future SSCE exams, similar to those used for JAMB exams. This move aims to reduce examination malpractice and improve the credibility of results. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has commended NECO for its preparedness to fully transition to CBT, noting that the pilot was a demonstration of capacity and commitment to reform.

Phased Rollout of CBT

The Minister has announced a phased rollout of CBT, with objective questions to be conducted via CBT by November 2025. Full CBT implementation, including essay questions, is set for 2026. The shift to CBT will improve the global recognition of Nigerian certificates and enhance the country’s education system. Thousands of CBT centers across the nation will be utilized, creating jobs and supporting local tech entrepreneurs.

Challenges and Opportunities

As NECO embarks on this new journey, it is expected that the CBT initiative will come with its own set of challenges, including infrastructure and technical issues. However, with proper planning and implementation, the benefits of CBT will far outweigh the challenges. The opportunity for Nigerian students to compete globally, and for the country to produce digitally literate citizens, makes this initiative a welcome development.

The NECO SSCE exam is a crucial milestone for Nigerian students, and the transition to CBT is a welcome development. With over 1.3 million candidates participating, the exam is a significant test of the country’s education system. As NECO continues to innovate and improve its examination processes, Nigerians are hopeful that the CBT initiative will bring about a new era of transparency and credibility in the country’s education sector.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.