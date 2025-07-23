🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaNews Analysis

Nigeria’s Rebased GDP Shows Economic Shift as Q1 2025 Growth Hits 3.13% – Finance Minister Wale Edun

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, July 23, 2025 – Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.13% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a significant improvement over the 2.4% recorded in Q1 2024, according to rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and welcomed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The newly rebased GDP — Nigeria’s first since 2014 — provides a clearer snapshot of the economy, adjusting the base year to reflect current realities and global best practices. The exercise reveals a major structural shift away from oil dependency, highlighting growth in services, technology, and diversified sectors, said Edun in a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance.

“This rebasing gives us a clearer and more contemporary view of our economy’s size and structure. It helps policymakers, investors, and citizens understand where we are, and where the opportunities lie,” Edun stated.

📈 From Oil to Tech: A Changing Economic Landscape

The updated figures show that Information and Communication Technology (ICT), entertainment, financial services, and professional sectors are now taking center stage, while the oil and gas sector occupies a smaller share of Nigeria’s GDP.

Edun noted that the shift is being driven by Nigeria’s youthful, tech-savvy population and the impact of ongoing economic reforms aimed at diversification and increased private sector participation.

He also highlighted that agriculture and manufacturing remain foundational, even as new growth engines emerge in digital and creative industries.

Q1 2025 Growth Signals Renewed Economic Momentum

The Minister described the Q1 2025 GDP growth rate of 3.13% as an encouraging sign that Nigeria’s economy is responding positively to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“The acceleration was driven by strong performances in agriculture, telecoms, construction, and financial services,” Edun explained. “We are encouraged by the broad-based nature of this growth, supported by stable macroeconomic reforms.”

He reaffirmed the government’s ambition to reach 7% annual GDP growth in the medium term, emphasizing the goal is inclusive growth that translates to quality job creation, higher incomes, and better living standards.

 Data-Driven Policy and Future Outlook

Commending the NBS for its professionalism in handling the rebasing and quarterly GDP reporting, Edun stressed the importance of reliable data in policy formulation, investment planning, and economic forecasting.

“The new data will help us better track progress, refine our strategies, and ensure that economic expansion translates into real benefits for all Nigerians,” he concluded

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Fitch, S&P Downgrade Ecobank Nigeria Ratings Amid $250M Capital Rescue Effort
