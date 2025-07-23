Nigerian Troops Neutralise Over 100 Bandits in Decisive Warari Operation

In a significant victory against armed banditry, Nigerian ground troops, supported by local vigilantes, have eliminated over 100 motorcycle-riding bandits in a fierce, over three-hour gun battle in the Warari Community of Rijau Local Government Area, Niger State.

The operation, which unfolded on Tuesday, was initiated based on credible intelligence from vigilant locals regarding routes frequently used by bandits for cattle rustling. This vital information enabled the troops to set up a well-executed ambush, resulting in a sustained and intense exchange of fire.

“This was the first time we witnessed such a direct confrontation where our troops clearly had the upper hand,” remarked one jubilant villager, among hundreds who poured out to commend the military. Eyewitnesses reported that the troops effectively utilised Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other sophisticated weaponry, overwhelming the bandits.

Community leaders in Warari, who spoke to PRNigeria on Tuesday morning, confirmed the scale of the bandits’ defeat. They reported that the corpses of the slain bandits were scattered across adjoining highways, farmlands, and the dense forest.

“As I am talking to you now, we have counted more than 70 bodies of the bandits in our farms and on the express roads,” stated one community leader, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

“More bodies are scattered in the forest, which we could see from Warari hill. Warri has remained their major escape and exit route to Kontagora, Rijau, and even Ilorin, leading to the southern part of the country.

“We urgently need the authority to block this exit route for now to curtail their excesses,” the community leader concluded

PRNigeria reports that the decisive operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight to restore peace and security to communities plagued by banditry not only in Niger State but in North Central Nigeria.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.