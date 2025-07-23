🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Military

Nigerian Troops Neutralise Over 100 Bandits in Decisive Warari Operation

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a significant victory against armed banditry, Nigerian ground troops, supported by local vigilantes, have eliminated over 100 motorcycle-riding bandits in a fierce, over three-hour gun battle in the Warari Community of Rijau Local Government Area, Niger State.

The operation, which unfolded on Tuesday, was initiated based on credible intelligence from vigilant locals regarding routes frequently used by bandits for cattle rustling. This vital information enabled the troops to set up a well-executed ambush, resulting in a sustained and intense exchange of fire.

“This was the first time we witnessed such a direct confrontation where our troops clearly had the upper hand,” remarked one jubilant villager, among hundreds who poured out to commend the military. Eyewitnesses reported that the troops effectively utilised Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other sophisticated weaponry, overwhelming the bandits.

Community leaders in Warari, who spoke to PRNigeria on Tuesday morning, confirmed the scale of the bandits’ defeat. They reported that the corpses of the slain bandits were scattered across adjoining highways, farmlands, and the dense forest.

“As I am talking to you now, we have counted more than 70 bodies of the bandits in our farms and on the express roads,” stated one community leader, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

“More bodies are scattered in the forest, which we could see from Warari hill. Warri has remained their major escape and exit route to Kontagora, Rijau, and even Ilorin, leading to the southern part of the country.

“We urgently need the authority to block this exit route for now to curtail their excesses,” the community leader concluded

PRNigeria reports that the decisive operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight to restore peace and security to communities plagued by banditry not only in Niger State but in North Central Nigeria.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Udinese Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, Banned Over Betting Scandal
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Udinese Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, Banned Over Betting Scandal

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has handed a two-month ban to Nigerian goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his involvement in a betting scandal. The scandal surrounds a match between Udinese and...

Over 1.3 Million Candidates Sit for NECO SSCE Exam

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247news The National Examinations Council (NECO) has commenced the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), with over 1.3 million candidates participating across the country. The exam is being conducted using a dual...

APC, PDP Kick-Start 2027 Plans with Key NEC Meetings

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are gearing up for the 2027 general elections with crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings. The meetings are expected to...

Sycophants Misleading Tinubu, APC Chieftain Warns

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has raised a red flag over the growing disconnect between the harsh realities on ground and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Udinese Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, Banned Over Betting Scandal

Sports 0
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has handed a two-month ban to Nigerian goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his involvement in a betting scandal. The scandal surrounds a match between Udinese and...

Over 1.3 Million Candidates Sit for NECO SSCE Exam

Education 0
23, July 2025/Naija 247news The National Examinations Council (NECO) has commenced the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), with over 1.3 million candidates participating across the country. The exam is being conducted using a dual...

APC, PDP Kick-Start 2027 Plans with Key NEC Meetings

Political Party News 0
23, July 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are gearing up for the 2027 general elections with crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings. The meetings are expected to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp