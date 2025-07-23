🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosNSE Closing Bell

Nigerian Stock Market Closes Positive, Gains N67 Billion on Renewed Buying Interest

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

 

Lagos, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, as the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation posted marginal gains amid increased buying interest and bargain hunting by investors.

The market capitalisation rose by N67 billion or 0.08 per cent to close at N83.856 trillion, up from N83.789 trillion recorded on Tuesday. Likewise, the ASI appreciated by 105.70 points or 0.08 per cent, settling at 132,557.43.

The uptick in performance was largely driven by bullish sentiment toward medium and large-cap stocks, including Academy Press, The Initiates Plc, Ikeja Hotel, and 27 other equities that witnessed price appreciation.

However, despite the positive close, market breadth ended negative as 37 stocks declined in value while 30 recorded gains.

On the losers’ table, Austin Laz and Company led the pack with a 10 per cent decline to close at N2.34 per share. It was followed by Tripple Gee, which dropped by 9.95 per cent to end the day at N3.89. Omatek shed 9.72 per cent to finish at N1.30, while DAAR Communications depreciated by 9.64 per cent to close at 75 kobo. Guinea Insurance also posted a loss of 9.09 per cent, ending at 90 kobo per share.

In contrast, the top gainer was FG192038S2, which surged by 16.87 per cent to close at N97.00. Academy Press followed with a 10 per cent gain to settle at N7.70 per share. The Initiates Plc appreciated by 9.98 per cent to N13.34, while Ikeja Hotel gained 9.95 per cent to close at N21.00. Nigerian Enamelware also rose by 9.84 per cent, finishing the session at N24.55 per share.

Trading activity saw a total of 681.24 million shares exchanged, valued at N17.02 billion in 26,931 transactions. This marked a decline from Tuesday’s trading session, where 771.65 million shares worth N26.78 billion changed hands in 32,734 deals.

Access Corporation emerged as the most active stock, with 98.62 million shares traded for a total value of N2.74 billion. Ellah Lakes followed, with 61.12 million shares valued at N581.61 million. Ja Paul Gold recorded a turnover of 49.16 million shares worth N136.75 million. Royal Exchange Plc saw 43.75 million shares traded for N53.61 million, while Universal Insurance recorded a total of 32.07 million shares, valued at N23.39 million.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

