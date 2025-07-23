🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Nigeria, S&P Global Launch West Africa Fuel Pricing Benchmark Amid Push for Energy Market Reform

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk

ABUJA, Nigeria — July 22, 2025

In a move set to reshape energy trade across the Gulf of Guinea and beyond, Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights to create a West African pricing benchmark for refined petroleum products. The initiative marks a significant stride in the country’s ongoing reforms aimed at liberalising the downstream oil sector and asserting its dominance as a regional energy hub.

Unveiled at the West African Refined Fuel Conference in Abuja, the regional index will cover key refined products such as petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The goal, officials say, is to move away from reliance on pricing references derived from international markets like Rotterdam or the U.S. Gulf Coast, which do not always reflect the logistical and economic realities of Africa’s energy landscape.

“These global benchmarks do not capture the unique supply chain peculiarities and market dynamics of West Africa,” said Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). “This partnership will enhance price transparency, attract investment, and improve energy security in the sub-region.”

The pricing reform comes as Nigeria implements critical market liberalisation measures—including the removal of fuel subsidies—and ramps up refining capacity through mega-projects such as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos. Operational since 2024, the 650,000 barrels-per-day facility is now a linchpin in West Africa’s bid for refining independence.

With Nigeria currently supplying 31% of West Africa’s refined fuel needs, industry analysts project that figure could rise sharply over the next two years as domestic refining capacity is expanded and the regional market transitions from import dependency to intra-African fuel trade.

Why It Matters for Nigeria and West Africa

The new pricing benchmark will allow for:

  • More accurate and localized fuel pricing, helping to mitigate the effects of international oil market volatility on domestic pump prices.
  • Improved investor confidence in the refining and distribution sectors, crucial as the federal government courts private sector players post-subsidy era.
  • Greater regional energy coordination, positioning Nigeria as a net exporter of refined products to neighbouring countries like Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Cameroon.

Economists warn, however, that for the benchmark to succeed, Nigeria must also strengthen domestic logistics, tackle smuggling across porous borders, and ensure reliable foreign exchange access for marketers.

Next Steps

The NMDPRA and S&P Global are expected to develop technical frameworks, including data collection from depots, refiners, and transporters across the region. The first publication of the West African pricing indices is anticipated by early 2026.

This partnership underscores Nigeria’s ambition not only to lead the continent in oil production but also to drive value addition, regional integration, and price sovereignty in the petroleum value chain.

Naija247news Business Reporting

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

🇺🇸 U.S. Court Lifts Block on Trump’s Move to End TPS for Afghans, Cameroonians
