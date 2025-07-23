🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaNational Development

Nigeria Launches Capital Market Quiz for Secondary Schools to Boost Financial Literacy

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a landmark initiative aimed at deepening financial literacy among the nation’s youth, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Ministry of Education, in partnership with Core International, have launched the Nigerian Capital Market Secondary Schools Quiz Competition.

The initiative, which is set to begin in September 2025, targets over 370 secondary schools across the country and is expected to span six months.

370 Schools, Nationwide Format

According to Mr. Patrick Muzundo, Managing Director of Financial Markets Indaba (a sister organization of Core International), the quiz will unfold in three competitive stages: state-level preliminaries, zonal semi-finals, and a grand national finale.

“The quiz will run for six months, commencing in September, and will involve 370 schools — 10 from each state of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory,” Muzundo announced in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

The competition will be hosted on the Financial Markets Indaba platform, which is known for championing financial literacy campaigns and fostering national engagement on capital market education.

Empowering the Next Generation of Investors

Beyond testing knowledge, the quiz aims to equip students with essential financial and investment knowledge at an early stage — a skill set long overlooked in Nigeria’s education system.

The theme of the initiative, “Empowering Future Investors through Knowledge,” reflects its core objective: preparing Nigerian youths to participate meaningfully in capital markets and to make sound financial decisions in adulthood.

“This initiative directly supports SEC’s mandate of investor protection and market development by nurturing a financially literate generation,” Muzundo stated.

Hands-On Learning with Virtual Trading

A key feature of the competition is the integration of a virtual trading platform that simulates real-time stock transactions using Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) data. Students will gain firsthand exposure to how the market operates in a controlled, competitive, and educational environment.

To ensure effective preparation, teachers of participating schools will undergo dedicated financial literacy workshops. These trainings aim to support both short-term competition goals and the long-term inclusion of financial education in Nigeria’s school curriculum.

Boosting Teamwork, Inclusivity, and Excellence

Organizers believe the quiz will not only build financial knowledge but also promote academic excellence, teamwork, and national inclusion. The initiative aligns with the broader goals of Nigeria’s education sector reforms and ongoing capital market awareness efforts.

With rising youth interest in fintech, cryptocurrency, and stock trading, the quiz competition could serve as a gateway for developing a new generation of responsible investors and economic contributors.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

