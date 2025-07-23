🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Nigeria in Talks to Host Africa’s First Formula 1 Grand Prix Since 1993

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria is currently in advanced discussions to become the first African nation in over three decades to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, marking a potential return of the prestigious motorsport to the continent for the first time since South Africa last held the event in 1993.

Naija247news gathered that senior officials from Nigeria’s Ministry of Sports Development and other relevant stakeholders have opened negotiations with Formula 1’s global management and commercial rights holders. While specific details remain confidential, the talks reportedly center around infrastructure, financing, and the selection of a viable circuit location within Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that if successful, Nigeria would become the second African country in history to host a Formula 1 race, an achievement expected to place the country firmly on the global sporting map and attract significant economic and tourism-related benefits.

According to Naija247news, the push is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to diversify its economy through sports development and international event hosting. Sports Minister John Owan Enoh has expressed optimism about the progress of the talks, stating that bringing Formula 1 to Nigeria aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and vision of promoting youth engagement and tourism through sports.

Naija247news reports that experts believe Lagos or Abuja could emerge as likely destinations for a future Grand Prix, given their urban infrastructure and accessibility. However, much work would need to be done to meet the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) technical standards required for an F1 street circuit or permanent racetrack.

Industry analysts say the potential race could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign exchange, create thousands of jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s image as an emerging hub for sports and entertainment in Africa.

Naija247news understands that Formula 1 has recently expressed interest in expanding its global reach beyond traditional venues, with CEO Stefano Domenicali confirming in earlier interviews that the sport is actively exploring a return to Africa.

If finalized, the agreement could make Nigeria a trailblazer in African motorsport and rekindle continental interest in F1, which has enjoyed surging popularity in recent years due to digital media and Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” series.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer

