🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaAviation

NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all international airlines operating inbound flights into Nigeria, threatening sanctions for failing to comply with currency declaration requirements for arriving passengers.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, the authority emphasized that compliance is mandatory as part of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework in accordance with global standards.

“All airlines must make in-flight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent upon arrival,” Achimugu stated.

He also directed airlines to distribute currency declaration forms onboard for passengers to fill out before landing in Nigeria.

NCAA Warns of Sanctions

The NCAA revealed that despite earlier directives, it has received reports of non-compliance from several international carriers, prompting this renewed call for enforcement.

“Cooperation from all airlines is essential to ensure Nigeria’s alignment with international financial protocols. Compliance will be closely monitored, and sanctions will be imposed on non-compliant airlines,” the statement added.

The enforcement of currency declaration aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to transparency in cross-border financial flows and the curbing of illicit cash movements, which pose national security and economic threats.

This move follows a series of aviation policy overhauls, especially after Nigeria lost a major seat on the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) due to internal intrigue and lapses in regulatory representation.

Background & Context

The declaration requirement is part of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act and Nigeria Customs regulations, which mandate individuals bringing in cash or negotiable instruments above $10,000 to make an open declaration at points of entry.

This latest warning reinforces the government’s stance that aviation stakeholders must play their part in safeguarding the economy and border security.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party
Next article
Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s borrowing strategy enters new phase with approval of over $21bn in external loans, €4bn in euro-denominated debt, ¥15bn in yen, and a domestic bond program totalling N757bn Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news)...

PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned...

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu...

Access, Zenith, UBA, FirstBank Among Eight Banks That Have Met CBN’s ₦500bn Recapitalisation Target Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Eight Nigerian commercial banks have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦500 billion recapitalisation requirement well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, the apex bank announced on Tuesday....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival

Abuja 0
Nigeria’s borrowing strategy enters new phase with approval of over $21bn in external loans, €4bn in euro-denominated debt, ¥15bn in yen, and a domestic bond program totalling N757bn Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news)...

PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

Political Party News 0
Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned...

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp