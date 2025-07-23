NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all international airlines operating inbound flights into Nigeria, threatening sanctions for failing to comply with currency declaration requirements for arriving passengers.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, the authority emphasized that compliance is mandatory as part of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework in accordance with global standards.

“All airlines must make in-flight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent upon arrival,” Achimugu stated.

He also directed airlines to distribute currency declaration forms onboard for passengers to fill out before landing in Nigeria.

NCAA Warns of Sanctions

The NCAA revealed that despite earlier directives, it has received reports of non-compliance from several international carriers, prompting this renewed call for enforcement.

“Cooperation from all airlines is essential to ensure Nigeria’s alignment with international financial protocols. Compliance will be closely monitored, and sanctions will be imposed on non-compliant airlines,” the statement added.

The enforcement of currency declaration aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to transparency in cross-border financial flows and the curbing of illicit cash movements, which pose national security and economic threats.

This move follows a series of aviation policy overhauls, especially after Nigeria lost a major seat on the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) due to internal intrigue and lapses in regulatory representation.

Background & Context

The declaration requirement is part of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act and Nigeria Customs regulations, which mandate individuals bringing in cash or negotiable instruments above $10,000 to make an open declaration at points of entry.

This latest warning reinforces the government’s stance that aviation stakeholders must play their part in safeguarding the economy and border security.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.