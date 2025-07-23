N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

Naija247news reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, in a high-profile N3.1 billion money laundering trial. The court ruled that Suswam has a case to answer, thereby directing him to enter his defence in the ongoing trial.

Naija247news gathered that Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the ruling on Tuesday, stating that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had presented sufficient evidence that required an explanation from the defendant. The EFCC had accused Suswam and his co-defendant, Omadachi Oklobia, who served as Commissioner for Finance under his administration, of diverting N3.1 billion meant for the state during his tenure as governor between 2007 and 2015.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC is prosecuting Suswam and Oklobia on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy. The charges allege that the funds were diverted from the proceeds of the sale of Benue State’s shares in a company and were used for personal purposes, including cash purchases of luxury vehicles and property.

According to Naija247news, Suswam had asked the court to dismiss the case against him, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case and that there was no direct link between him and the alleged fraud. However, the judge ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution required clarification and that the defence must be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Naija247news reports that the case has now been adjourned to September 24, 2025, for Suswam and his co-defendant to open their defence.

Legal analysts note that this development signals a critical phase in the long-running trial, which has generated significant public interest given Suswam’s past role as a state governor and serving senator.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC maintains it has traced questionable financial flows and asset acquisitions to the defendants, and the trial is expected to test the judiciary’s stance on high-level public sector accountability.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.