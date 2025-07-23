🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaCrime

N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, in a high-profile N3.1 billion money laundering trial. The court ruled that Suswam has a case to answer, thereby directing him to enter his defence in the ongoing trial.

Naija247news gathered that Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the ruling on Tuesday, stating that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had presented sufficient evidence that required an explanation from the defendant. The EFCC had accused Suswam and his co-defendant, Omadachi Oklobia, who served as Commissioner for Finance under his administration, of diverting N3.1 billion meant for the state during his tenure as governor between 2007 and 2015.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC is prosecuting Suswam and Oklobia on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy. The charges allege that the funds were diverted from the proceeds of the sale of Benue State’s shares in a company and were used for personal purposes, including cash purchases of luxury vehicles and property.

According to Naija247news, Suswam had asked the court to dismiss the case against him, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case and that there was no direct link between him and the alleged fraud. However, the judge ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution required clarification and that the defence must be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Naija247news reports that the case has now been adjourned to September 24, 2025, for Suswam and his co-defendant to open their defence.

Legal analysts note that this development signals a critical phase in the long-running trial, which has generated significant public interest given Suswam’s past role as a state governor and serving senator.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC maintains it has traced questionable financial flows and asset acquisitions to the defendants, and the trial is expected to test the judiciary’s stance on high-level public sector accountability.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians 📍 Naija247news International Desk 🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025 Tensions between the United States and South...

2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party...

DAPPMAN Raises Concerns Over Petrol Supply, Pricing Issues With Dangote Refinery

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has opened up about persistent challenges in securing a stable supply of petrol as well as the pricing arrangements from the Dangote...

“MBah Shakes Up Enugu Govt, Swears In New Commissioners, Head of Service”

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle, swearing in a new Head of Service and six new Commissioners. The move is part of the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

Geopolitics 0
Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians 📍 Naija247news International Desk 🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025 Tensions between the United States and South...

2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party...

DAPPMAN Raises Concerns Over Petrol Supply, Pricing Issues With Dangote Refinery

Energy 0
Naija247news reports that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has opened up about persistent challenges in securing a stable supply of petrol as well as the pricing arrangements from the Dangote...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp