Mystery Deepens Over N323.4bn First Bank Shares Acquisition Amid Alleged Political Ties, Proxy Buyers

By Our Investigative Correspondent | Naija247news

Abuja, July 22, 2025 — A fog of uncertainty surrounds the recent N323.4 billion acquisition of 10.43 billion shares in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FirstHoldCo), Nigeria’s oldest and most influential financial institution. The transaction, which amounts to approximately 25% of the company’s total shares, has raised serious concerns about transparency, regulatory oversight, and the shadowy figures behind the deal.

RC Investment Management Ltd.: A Shadowy Buyer

The shares were reportedly acquired by RC Investment Management Ltd., a relatively obscure entity, fueling questions over the real identity of the investor(s) behind the acquisition. While documents filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) confirm the company as the buyer, archival and digital traces of RC Investment are virtually non-existent.

Industry insiders link the company to Renaissance Capital Africa, a pan-African investment bank, whose CEO Samuel Sule boasts a track record in sovereign and corporate finance. Yet, even Sule’s robust capital market credentials do not fully explain the massive war chest needed for such a single-day transaction—N323.4 billion in cash.

Analysts say this is nearly impossible without foreign or politically exposed backing.

“It’s either a proxy operation or a heavily veiled institutional acquisition backed by interests close to power,” one capital market source told Naija247news under condition of anonymity.

Suspicion of Political Influence, Federal Denial

The speed and structure of the deal have fueled speculation that the Federal Government may be behind the transaction, possibly using a trustee arrangement coordinated by the Office of the Attorney General and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, a swift rebuttal came over the weekend. In a statement titled “AGF Denies FG’s Involvement in FirstHoldCo Share Acquisition,” the government dismissed any involvement:

“Neither the Federal Government of Nigeria nor the Attorney General participated in acquiring the shares. The report is inaccurate, misleading, and malicious,” said Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Adviser on Communications to the President.

Despite the denial, many remain unconvinced, citing regulatory silence, the sheer size of the acquisition, and timing that coincided with an ongoing capital raise at FirstHoldCo.

Otedola, Otudeko, and the Game of Thrones

The transaction marks a dramatic shift in the control struggle that has plagued FirstHoldCo in recent years. The sellers, identified as Oba Otudeko’s Barbican Capital Ltd. and Leadway Group, owned by former Chairman Tunde Hassan-Odukale, have now completely divested.

Their combined 10.43 billion shares were transferred to RC Investment at N31 per share, amounting to N323.4 billion in a single cross-deal involving 17 negotiated blocks.

“It is unusual for two rivals to simultaneously relinquish their holdings to a third-party buyer. That’s a coordinated divestment, likely with external pressure,” said Tayo Dada, a financial analyst.

Curiously, despite his centrality in the bank’s history, Chairman Femi Otedola, widely viewed as the face of the new FirstHoldCo era, was not the buyer of the fresh tranche. In fact, FirstHoldCo’s official filing explicitly denied any Otedola involvement in the transaction.

Still, rumors persist that Otedola might be the ultimate beneficiary, possibly through nominee accounts or investor consortia.

“Even if he orchestrated it, Otedola might be operating through layers of trusteeship,” said another analyst who requested anonymity. “This is high-stakes financial chess.”

Corporate Governance in Question

The Central Bank had previously intervened in 2023 by issuing new corporate governance guidelines, requiring CBN approval for share acquisitions above 5% in financial holding companies—a move seen as a buffer against hostile takeovers and excessive influence.

Relevant sections of the circular emphasized:

“No individual, group, or corporate entity shall own a controlling interest in more than one financial holding company (FHC) without prior CBN approval.”

Yet, there’s growing unease that despite this rule, FirstHoldCo’s latest ownership transformation may have circumvented these provisions through technical loopholes or politically favored interpretation.

What Next for FirstHoldCo?

With Otudeko and Odukale out, and RC Investment now the single largest shareholder, a major board reshuffle and strategic reorientation is expected. Industry watchers say a formal announcement may clarify the shareholding breakdown and governance intentions in the coming weeks.

Insiders also hint at a looming leadership change—one that could see Otedola either consolidate his grip or be strategically ousted, depending on how much influence the new majority shareholders intend to assert.

“The transaction will likely end the leadership crisis that has long stunted FirstHoldCo’s growth. But the public deserves to know who’s pulling the strings,” said Dada.

Until then, Nigerians wait—some in hope, others in apprehension—as a new era begins for the country’s most iconic bank, shrouded in secrecy and strategic silence.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.