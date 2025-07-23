-Makinde visits late Olubadan’s family, says Ibadan traditional institution now solid

By David Adeoye | Naija247news Ibadan Bureau

Ibadan, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 — Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday reaffirmed the strength and unity of the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system, attributing its current stability to the strategic interventions his administration made in 2019.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on July 7 at the age of 90, Governor Makinde emphasized that the chieftaincy institution now has a solid foundation that will endure for generations.

“I am bold to say that for the next 50 years, the Ibadan traditional institution will remain solid, because we are now united,” Makinde said.

The governor disclosed that he had used the opportunity presented by the earlier crisis in the traditional council to restore order and unity, ensuring that the institution emerged stronger and more cohesive.

Makinde, who described the late monarch as a father figure, vowed to participate actively in the upcoming burial rites.

“As a son of Aremo and governor of this state, I will be fully involved in the final farewell for Baba Olakulehin,” he added.

Olubadan-in-Council Commends Makinde’s Leadership

In his remarks, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Balogun of Ibadanland, who spoke on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council, praised Governor Makinde for his consistent support of the traditional institution and his pivotal role in ensuring peace and reform within the chieftaincy hierarchy.

“When things were hot, you stood with us and calmed the waters. We are proud of your leadership,” Ajibola said.

He also expressed confidence that the late Olubadan would have been proud of the governor’s legacy of reform and unity.

Royal Family Expresses Gratitude

Prince Sumbo Owolabi, the eldest son of the late Olubadan, who spoke on behalf of the royal family, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the governor for his personal visit and ongoing support.

“Baba has gone to rest and we are grateful that you have not left the family after our king’s death,” he stated.

Background

Oba Olakulehin, who passed on after a brief illness, ascended the throne amid restored peace in Ibadan’s royal succession structure following the 2019 reforms backed by Governor Makinde. His demise has sparked a wave of tributes from traditional leaders, government officials, and the general public.

The Ibadan traditional succession system, historically known for its peaceful, rotational model, underwent a significant overhaul under Makinde’s administration, which reinstated clarity and legitimacy to the line of ascension.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.