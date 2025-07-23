🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Road + Transportation

Makinde Commissions Dualised 5.9km Akobo–Ojurin–Olorunda Abaa Road, Names It After Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Ibadan, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 | Naija247news

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, commissioned the newly dualised 5.9-kilometre Akobo–Ojurin–Olorunda Abaa–Eniosa Junction Road, describing the project as a strategic economic and social asset that will unlock rural communities, enhance commerce, ease transportation, and significantly improve the quality of life for residents in Lagelu Local Government Area and its environs.

Speaking through his deputy, Bayo Lawal, at the commissioning ceremony held at Nathaniel Idowu Comprehensive High School, Olorunda Abaa, Makinde declared that the project is a key component of his administration’s commitment to inclusive development under the “Omituntun 2.0” governance roadmap.

The governor announced that the road has been named after Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu in recognition of his immense contributions to the development of Oyo State.

Fulfilling Campaign Promises

Makinde noted that the road project fulfills a promise made during his 2023 campaign visit to Ward 3 of Lagelu LGA, transforming what was once a neglected and impassable corridor into a modern dual carriageway. The road features solar-powered street lighting, drainage systems, and tarred access roads to adjoining communities.

“This strategic linkage is more than just a road,” the Governor said. “It is a lifeline that will open up our rural communities, stimulate trade, ease transportation, and uplift the quality of life of our people.”

Part of a Larger Infrastructure Vision

The Akobo-Ojurin-Olorunda Abaa project is part of a broader transportation corridor stretching from Idi-Ape through Basorun, Akobo-Ojurin to Eniosa Junction. The Governor highlighted other major completed or ongoing infrastructure projects, including:

  • 76.7km Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road, enhancing regional agricultural trade.

  • 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin Road, connecting rural communities and reducing travel time.

  • 12.5km Challenge–Odo Ona–Elewe–Apata Road, easing intra-city traffic.

  • Moniya–Iseyin Road, completed in Makinde’s first term (Omituntun 1.0).

  • Airport–Ajia–New Ife Expressway, improving access to Ibadan Airport.

  • Ibadan Circular Road, a signature economic infrastructure currently under construction.

Local Government Empowerment

Makinde commended the chairman of Lagelu Local Government, Hon. Kamorudeen Mudashiru, for executing the road project, drawing parallels to the successful completion of the 10.3km Omi Adio–Ido Junction Road by Ido Local Government in December 2023.

“Under the Omituntun 2.0 roadmap, all 33 local governments are benefiting from people-oriented developments — from roads to schools, rural electrification to water projects,” Makinde stated.

Call for Continued Support

The governor urged citizens to continue supporting the administration’s developmental agenda to sustain the current momentum. He described the state’s progress as a product of strategic planning, fiscal discipline, and people-first leadership.

“Oyo State is moving forward, and we must sustain this momentum toward 2027 and beyond,” he concluded.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

