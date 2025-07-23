🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosNews Analysis

Interest Rate Hold Expected, but CPPE Urges CBN to Go Beyond Tight Monetary Policy

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Lagos, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 27.5% for the third consecutive time was predictable, but insufficient in curbing inflation and boosting economic recovery.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of CPPE and a former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), shared this assessment in a post-MPC interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its 301st meeting, opted to hold all key monetary parameters:

  • Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.5%

  • Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50% for commercial banks and 16% for merchant banks

  • Liquidity Ratio at 30%

  • Asymmetric Corridor at +500/-100 basis points around the MPR

Yusuf noted that while the decision was largely expected, Nigeria’s current macroeconomic conditions demand a broader policy mix, beyond monetary tightening.

“Inflation remains stubbornly high. Though headline inflation eased slightly to 22.22%, month-on-month figures for food and core inflation rose in June. The CBN’s approach of maintaining high interest rates will not suffice without complementary action,” Yusuf explained.

He listed energy costs, logistics challenges, exchange rate volatility, and insecurity as persistent drivers of inflation that cannot be solved by interest rate tools alone.

Yusuf acknowledged that high interest rates have successfully attracted foreign portfolio inflows, stabilizing the forex market temporarily. However, he warned that such gains come at the cost of stifling real sector growth and access to credit.

“Rates above 30% are not sustainable for manufacturers or SMEs. We need lower costs of borrowing to stimulate investment, jobs, and production,” he added.

He urged the government to tackle structural issues, including the cost of production and food insecurity. According to him, “Nigeria must improve security and reduce the cost of importation for key inputs.”

“Clearly, monetary policy alone cannot combat inflation. The economic managers must also deploy trade policy, fiscal incentives, and investment-friendly reforms,” Yusuf concluded.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

