🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FinancialsLagos

Guinea Insurance Grows Revenue to N1.42bn in H1 2025, Reports Post-Tax Loss of N114.7m

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 — Guinea Insurance Plc has reported a revenue growth of 12.38 per cent year-on-year for the first half of 2025, despite sliding into a post-tax loss during the period.

According to a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), the company generated N1.42 billion in gross revenue between January and June 2025, up from N1.27 billion recorded in the same period in 2024.

However, despite the top-line growth, Guinea Insurance slipped into a loss after tax of N114.7 million, marking a sharp 198.95 per cent reversal compared to the profit of N115.9 million posted in the first half of 2024.

The report shows that the company’s total assets climbed to N6.97 billion at the end of June 2025, up from N5.70 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year—signaling a continued strengthening of the company’s balance sheet.

Liabilities, on the other hand, remained stable at N1.86 billion, slightly higher than the N1.85 billion reported in June 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped marginally to 1.44 kobo, compared to 1.46 kobo in the same period last year.

In terms of investment income, Guinea Insurance earned N278.07 million during the six-month period.

The mixed performance comes amid broader macroeconomic challenges and evolving regulatory requirements in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

(NAN) | www.nannews.n

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerian Stock Market Closes Positive, Gains N67 Billion on Renewed Buying Interest
Next article
Academy Press Declares 15 Kobo Final Dividend, Proposes Bonus Shares
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Academy Press Declares 15 Kobo Final Dividend, Proposes Bonus Shares

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Academy Press Plc has announced the declaration of a final dividend of 15 kobo per 50 kobo share, pending shareholder approval and subject to appropriate withholding tax. The company...

Nigerian Stock Market Closes Positive, Gains N67 Billion on Renewed Buying Interest

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, as the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation posted marginal gains amid increased buying interest and bargain...

PwC Warns Businesses: Prepare Now for Tinubu’s Sweeping Tax Law Reforms Effective January 2026

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Experts urge corporate boards to re-strategize amid major fiscal overhaul impacting governance, tech, and legal structures Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — With just months before Nigeria’s new tax laws kick in, experts...

Interest Rate Hold Expected, but CPPE Urges CBN to Go Beyond Tight Monetary Policy

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Lagos, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 27.5% for the third...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Academy Press Declares 15 Kobo Final Dividend, Proposes Bonus Shares

Financials 0
Lagos, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Academy Press Plc has announced the declaration of a final dividend of 15 kobo per 50 kobo share, pending shareholder approval and subject to appropriate withholding tax. The company...

Nigerian Stock Market Closes Positive, Gains N67 Billion on Renewed Buying Interest

Lagos 0
  Lagos, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, as the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation posted marginal gains amid increased buying interest and bargain...

PwC Warns Businesses: Prepare Now for Tinubu’s Sweeping Tax Law Reforms Effective January 2026

Lagos 0
Experts urge corporate boards to re-strategize amid major fiscal overhaul impacting governance, tech, and legal structures Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — With just months before Nigeria’s new tax laws kick in, experts...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp