Guinea Insurance Grows Revenue to N1.42bn in H1 2025, Reports Post-Tax Loss of N114.7m

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 — Guinea Insurance Plc has reported a revenue growth of 12.38 per cent year-on-year for the first half of 2025, despite sliding into a post-tax loss during the period.

According to a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), the company generated N1.42 billion in gross revenue between January and June 2025, up from N1.27 billion recorded in the same period in 2024.

However, despite the top-line growth, Guinea Insurance slipped into a loss after tax of N114.7 million, marking a sharp 198.95 per cent reversal compared to the profit of N115.9 million posted in the first half of 2024.

The report shows that the company’s total assets climbed to N6.97 billion at the end of June 2025, up from N5.70 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year—signaling a continued strengthening of the company’s balance sheet.

Liabilities, on the other hand, remained stable at N1.86 billion, slightly higher than the N1.85 billion reported in June 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped marginally to 1.44 kobo, compared to 1.46 kobo in the same period last year.

In terms of investment income, Guinea Insurance earned N278.07 million during the six-month period.

The mixed performance comes amid broader macroeconomic challenges and evolving regulatory requirements in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

