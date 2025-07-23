Fitch, S&P Downgrade Ecobank Nigeria Ratings Amid $250M Capital Rescue Effort

Paris/Abuja, July 22, 2025 (NAN) – Global credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ecobank Nigeria Limited’s (ENG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘CCC’, while downgrading its Viability Rating (VR) to ‘f’ from ‘ccc’, citing material capital shortfall and weak profitability.

In a report issued from its Paris office on Tuesday, Fitch also lowered ENG’s Shareholder Support Rating (SSR) to ‘No Support’ from ‘ccc’ and cut its National Long-Term Rating to ‘B+(nga)’ from ‘BB-(nga)’.

The ratings action follows what Fitch described as a prolonged breach of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 10% Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirement, ongoing since the naira devaluation in early 2024, and despite extensive regulatory forbearance.

“Fitch believes ENG will need to strengthen capitalisation through extraordinary capital support or continue operating under regulatory forbearance due to its weak profitability, high credit concentrations, and significant problem loans,” the agency said.

Fitch considers this situation a bank failure under its criteria, reflecting the bank’s material capital shortfall and inability to self-recover without external aid.

Weakened Capital, Concentrated Risk, and Loan Impairments

Ecobank Nigeria’s capital struggles have been compounded by:

Extremely high credit concentrations , particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Substantial foreign-currency exposures , which have been exacerbated by the naira devaluation.

A high level of impaired loans , with Fitch noting a worrying ratio of Stage 3 (defaulted) loans under IFRS 9 .

Low provisioning for those problem assets, raising concerns over future losses.

“Stage 2 loans – especially dollar-denominated exposures in oil and gas – have grown significantly. Many are at risk of migrating to Stage 3,” Fitch stated.

Eurobond Deal Avoids Default Trigger

In a notable recent move, Ecobank Nigeria successfully bought back $150 million of its $300 million Eurobond, thereby avoiding a covenant breach that could have triggered acceleration of the debt.

While Fitch acknowledged that ENG has enough internal liquidity to meet the remaining $150 million Eurobond due in February 2026, it warned that:

“Foreign-currency liquidity remains weak by domestic standards, and deposit withdrawals are a real risk.”

Delayed Capital Support from Parent Raises Doubts

Fitch flagged the delayed capital injection from its parent company, Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), as a key reason for downgrading the Shareholder Support Rating to “no support.”

“The delay shows a weak record of timely capital support, and there’s no reasonable expectation of liquidity assistance to avoid default,” the agency stated.

This signals that, despite being part of a major pan-African group operating in 33 countries, ENG’s parental backing is insufficient to ensure timely intervention in financial distress.

Downgrade Does Not Reflect Immediate Default

Interestingly, Fitch maintained ENG’s CCC long-term IDR, reflecting the view that a default is not imminent, despite severe stress.

“Default risk has not materially increased. The bank has sufficient liquidity for now, but risks remain elevated,” Fitch noted.

Outlook and Potential for Recovery

Fitch made it clear that any future upgrade would depend on a significant capital injection, reduction in credit concentrations, and improved asset quality.

An upgrade in ENG’s long-term ratings or VR would require:

Restoration of CAR compliance.

Exit from regulatory forbearance.

Demonstrated recovery in profitability and loan performance.

The agency also confirmed that ENG’s senior unsecured debt, issued through EBN Finance Company B.V., retains the same rating as its Long-Term IDR (CCC), with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’, indicating average recovery prospects.

Sector Context: Some Improvements, But Structural Challenges Remain

While Fitch recently upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign rating to ‘B’, reflecting exchange rate stabilisation and improved liquidity, it noted that the overall operating environment remains challenging.

High inflation, regulatory burdens, and expiring forbearance on oil and gas loans will likely cause an uptick in loan impairments across the sector.

Conclusion

Ecobank Nigeria’s downgrade paints a sobering picture of a bank facing prolonged capital stress, asset quality concerns, and delayed parental support, yet managing to stay afloat with just enough liquidity. The coming months – and whether a $250 million capital raise by ETI materialises – may prove pivotal for the bank’s credit standing and future operations.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.