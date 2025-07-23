🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaManufacturing

FG Reconstitutes NADDC Board to Boost Nigeria’s Auto Industry, Drive Electric & CNG Vehicle Transition

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 23, 2025 – In a renewed push to transform Nigeria’s automotive landscape, the Federal Government has inaugurated a new governing board for the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), with a focus on local manufacturing, electric mobility, and job creation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, said the board’s reconstitution aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to industrialize key sectors of the economy.

“The Nigerian automotive industry possesses immense potential. We have a large domestic market, a skilled workforce, and a growing economy. Realising this potential requires collective effort,” Enoh stated.

He charged the board to focus on six key areas:

  • Strategic policy formulation

  • Infrastructure development

  • Stakeholder collaboration

  • Investment attraction

  • Local content promotion

  • Clean energy transition through CNG and electric vehicles

“This board embodies a wealth of expertise—from industry, academia, and public service—and must bring diligence, forward-thinking, and strategic oversight without micromanaging daily council operations,” he warned.

‘A Call to National Service’ – NADDC Chairman Vows Policy Overhaul

Responding on behalf of the new board, Chairman Mr. Emma Eneukwu described the appointment as a “call to national service at a critical time in Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

He pledged alignment with the Renewed Hope vision to:

  • Restore investor confidence

  • Promote local vehicle assembly

  • Support adoption of alternative fuel vehicles

  • Strengthen industry-academic research collaborations

“We are fully committed to the full implementation and review of the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP). This board will deliver measurable impact,” Eneukwu declared.

NADDC Director-General Hails Board’s Potential to Transform Industry

The Director-General of NADDC, Mr. Joseph Osanipin, welcomed the board, stating it would bring faster decision-making, improved stakeholder engagement, and better execution of sector-wide policies.

According to NAN, the NADDC is the lead government agency for automotive development, with responsibilities ranging from policy design to technical support for local automakers, parts manufacturers, and importers.

Osanipin emphasized that the board’s composition reflects the full spectrum of the automotive value chain—from raw materials to final assembly and regulation.

