“MBah Shakes Up Enugu Govt, Swears In New Commissioners, Head of Service”

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle, swearing in a new Head of Service and six new Commissioners. The move is part of the Governor’s efforts to inject fresh ideas and perspectives into the state’s administration.

New Appointments

The newly appointed Commissioners include Engr. Benjamin Osita Okoh (Works and Infrastructure), Prof. Benedett Ekwutosi Okoli (Human Development and Poverty Eradication), Enyinna Franklin Ogbonna (Energy and Mineral Resources), Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo (Trade, Investment, and Industry), Prof. George Ugwu (Health), and Engr. Ben Collins Ndu Jr. (Water Resources). The new Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, is expected to provide leadership and direction to the state’s bureaucracy.

Reassignments

In a bid to maximize the skills and expertise of existing Commissioners, Governor Mbah has reassigned three of them to new portfolios. Dr. Felix Nnamani has been moved from Ministry of Water Resources to Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Malachy Agbo from Ministry of Human Development and Poverty Eradication to Ministry of Information, and Engr. Gerald Otiji from Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to Ministry of Housing.

Governor’s Charge

Governor Mbah has charged the new appointees to hit the ground running, stressing that there would be no honeymoon period for them. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and meeting set targets, with key performance indicators to measure their progress. The Governor’s expectations are high, and the new team is expected to deliver results.

Challenges Ahead

The new team will face numerous challenges as they settle into their new roles. They will need to navigate the complexities of government bureaucracy, manage stakeholder expectations, and deliver tangible results to the people of Enugu State. The Governor’s emphasis on meeting set targets and key performance indicators will undoubtedly drive the team to work harder and smarter.

Expectations

The people of Enugu State will be watching closely to see how the new team performs. With the Governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the state is poised to experience significant development and progress. The new Commissioners and Head of Service have a huge responsibility on their shoulders, and their performance will determine the success of the Governor’s administration.

The cabinet reshuffle is a significant development in Enugu State’s governance, and the new team is expected to drive development and progress in the state. With the Governor’s charge ringing in their ears, the new Commissioners and Head of Service have a big task ahead of them. The people of Enugu State will be watching closely to see how they perform.

(www.naija247news. com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.