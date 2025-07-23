🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

“MBah Shakes Up Enugu Govt, Swears In New Commissioners, Head of Service”

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle, swearing in a new Head of Service and six new Commissioners. The move is part of the Governor’s efforts to inject fresh ideas and perspectives into the state’s administration.

New Appointments

The newly appointed Commissioners include Engr. Benjamin Osita Okoh (Works and Infrastructure), Prof. Benedett Ekwutosi Okoli (Human Development and Poverty Eradication), Enyinna Franklin Ogbonna (Energy and Mineral Resources), Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo (Trade, Investment, and Industry), Prof. George Ugwu (Health), and Engr. Ben Collins Ndu Jr. (Water Resources). The new Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, is expected to provide leadership and direction to the state’s bureaucracy.

Reassignments

In a bid to maximize the skills and expertise of existing Commissioners, Governor Mbah has reassigned three of them to new portfolios. Dr. Felix Nnamani has been moved from Ministry of Water Resources to Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Malachy Agbo from Ministry of Human Development and Poverty Eradication to Ministry of Information, and Engr. Gerald Otiji from Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to Ministry of Housing.

Governor’s Charge

Governor Mbah has charged the new appointees to hit the ground running, stressing that there would be no honeymoon period for them. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and meeting set targets, with key performance indicators to measure their progress. The Governor’s expectations are high, and the new team is expected to deliver results.

Challenges Ahead

The new team will face numerous challenges as they settle into their new roles. They will need to navigate the complexities of government bureaucracy, manage stakeholder expectations, and deliver tangible results to the people of Enugu State. The Governor’s emphasis on meeting set targets and key performance indicators will undoubtedly drive the team to work harder and smarter.

Expectations

The people of Enugu State will be watching closely to see how the new team performs. With the Governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the state is poised to experience significant development and progress. The new Commissioners and Head of Service have a huge responsibility on their shoulders, and their performance will determine the success of the Governor’s administration.

The cabinet reshuffle is a significant development in Enugu State’s governance, and the new team is expected to drive development and progress in the state. With the Governor’s charge ringing in their ears, the new Commissioners and Head of Service have a big task ahead of them. The people of Enugu State will be watching closely to see how they perform.

(www.naija247news. com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
WAFCON FINAL: GHIZLANE CHEBBAR AND NGUENAR NDIAYE TOP SCORERS
Next article
DAPPMAN Raises Concerns Over Petrol Supply, Pricing Issues With Dangote Refinery
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, in a high-profile N3.1 billion money laundering trial. The court ruled that Suswam...

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians 📍 Naija247news International Desk 🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025 Tensions between the United States and South...

2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party...

DAPPMAN Raises Concerns Over Petrol Supply, Pricing Issues With Dangote Refinery

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has opened up about persistent challenges in securing a stable supply of petrol as well as the pricing arrangements from the Dangote...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

N3.1bn Fraud Trial: Court Dismisses Suswam’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, in a high-profile N3.1 billion money laundering trial. The court ruled that Suswam...

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

Geopolitics 0
Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians 📍 Naija247news International Desk 🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025 Tensions between the United States and South...

2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp