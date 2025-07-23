Drama at NASS as Lawyer Slams Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Over Judgment Enforcement Attempt Amid Appeal

Abuja, July 22, 2025 – A senior legal practitioner, Ken Harries, has strongly criticized Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for attempting to enforce a Federal High Court (FHC) judgment at the National Assembly (NASS) despite having filed an appeal against the same ruling.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, reportedly stormed the NASS complex on Tuesday, accompanied by supporters, claiming to be enforcing the Abuja FHC’s order which, according to her, validated her right to resume legislative duties.

However, the senator recently lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, challenging the July 4 decision of Justice Binta Nyako which found her guilty of contempt and ordered her to pay a N5 million fine, as well as publish public apologies in two national dailies and on Facebook.

In a scathing response, Harries stated:

“In my many years of legal practice, I have not witnessed such lawlessness by a sitting federal lawmaker. You cannot appeal a judgment and simultaneously attempt to enforce it.”

The legal expert described her conduct as contradictory and urged that the law must be respected by those who legislate it.

“You cannot eat your cake and have it. You’re either satisfied with the judgment or appealing it – not both,” he added.

Harries also questioned the senator’s failure to comply with parts of the judgment she seeks to enforce, particularly the fine and mandated public apologies.

“How can you accuse the Senate leadership of lawlessness when you yourself have disobeyed a valid court order?” Harries queried.

He called on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team to advise her accordingly, stating that “those who come to equity must come with clean hands.”

Background

The controversy stems from the July 4 ruling which declared Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in contempt over an earlier issue. Her appeal describes the judgment as “legally flawed and procedurally defective,” yet she appeared at NASS demanding its enforcement.

This development has sparked debate among legal experts and political observers, with many questioning the motive and legality of her actions.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.