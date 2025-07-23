🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaLifestyle News

“Don’t Take Unnecessary Risks, Nigerians Move On Fast” – VeryDarkMan’s Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju Warns

By: Naija247news

Date:

📰 Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Naija247news – Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has publicly issued a cautionary note to his client, controversial social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM), urging him to avoid taking reckless risks in his activism.

Adeyanju, known for his frank takes on political and social matters, made the remarks in a post on social platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing concern over the consequences of VDM’s confrontational style, especially in Nigeria’s unpredictable socio-political environment.

“I call VDM every time to be careful and stop taking unnecessary risks but he doesn’t listen most of the time. If anything happens to you today, everyone has moved on by tomorrow,” Adeyanju said in the post that sparked a flurry of reactions.

“We only overrate ourselves; Nigerians don’t rate anybody,” he added, highlighting what he perceives as the fleeting nature of public sympathy in the country.

🔥 Reactions Trail Legal Warning

The statement triggered sharp responses online, especially among supporters of VeryDarkMan, who is known for his blunt, no-holds-barred commentary on celebrities, governance, and societal ills.

Some fans accused Adeyanju of undermining VDM’s courage, while others defended his counsel as necessary in a climate where vocal critics often face harassment or legal intimidation.

📢 CONTEXT: Activist vs The System

VeryDarkMan has been a lightning rod of controversy, frequently clashing with Nigerian celebrities, influencers, and even law enforcement. Just weeks ago, he broke his silence on an alleged money laundering investigation by the EFCC, dismissing the accusations as targeted harassment.

The tension between activism and personal safety has long been a concern in Nigeria, especially following past incidents involving outspoken figures like Omoyele Sowore and late musician Mohbad.

👀 What’s Next for VDM?

While Adeyanju insists his advice stems from concern and realism, the situation raises broader questions about the cost of digital activism in Nigeria. Is there space for bold critique without reprisal? Can influencers like VDM continue to speak truth to power without becoming victims of their own fame?

For now, VDM remains defiant, recently responding to similar warnings by stating, “I fear no man. Only God.”

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s borrowing strategy enters new phase with approval of over $21bn in external loans, €4bn in euro-denominated debt, ¥15bn in yen, and a domestic bond program totalling N757bn Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news)...

NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all international airlines operating inbound flights into Nigeria, threatening sanctions for failing to comply with currency declaration...

PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned...

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Senate Approves Tinubu’s $21.19bn Loan Plan for 2025–2026, Earmarks $3bn for Eastern Rail Revival

Abuja 0
Nigeria’s borrowing strategy enters new phase with approval of over $21bn in external loans, €4bn in euro-denominated debt, ¥15bn in yen, and a domestic bond program totalling N757bn Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news)...

NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against International Airlines Over Currency Declaration Non-Compliance

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all international airlines operating inbound flights into Nigeria, threatening sanctions for failing to comply with currency declaration...

PDP Crisis Deepens as Ife Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro Resigns from Party

Political Party News 0
Osogbo, July 23, 2025 – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a fresh blow in Osun State, as the lawmaker representing Ife Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, officially resigned...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp