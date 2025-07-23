“Don’t Take Unnecessary Risks, Nigerians Move On Fast” – VeryDarkMan’s Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju Warns

📰 Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Naija247news – Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has publicly issued a cautionary note to his client, controversial social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM), urging him to avoid taking reckless risks in his activism.

Adeyanju, known for his frank takes on political and social matters, made the remarks in a post on social platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing concern over the consequences of VDM’s confrontational style, especially in Nigeria’s unpredictable socio-political environment.

“I call VDM every time to be careful and stop taking unnecessary risks but he doesn’t listen most of the time. If anything happens to you today, everyone has moved on by tomorrow,” Adeyanju said in the post that sparked a flurry of reactions.

“We only overrate ourselves; Nigerians don’t rate anybody,” he added, highlighting what he perceives as the fleeting nature of public sympathy in the country.

🔥 Reactions Trail Legal Warning

The statement triggered sharp responses online, especially among supporters of VeryDarkMan, who is known for his blunt, no-holds-barred commentary on celebrities, governance, and societal ills.

Some fans accused Adeyanju of undermining VDM’s courage, while others defended his counsel as necessary in a climate where vocal critics often face harassment or legal intimidation.

📢 CONTEXT: Activist vs The System

VeryDarkMan has been a lightning rod of controversy, frequently clashing with Nigerian celebrities, influencers, and even law enforcement. Just weeks ago, he broke his silence on an alleged money laundering investigation by the EFCC, dismissing the accusations as targeted harassment.

The tension between activism and personal safety has long been a concern in Nigeria, especially following past incidents involving outspoken figures like Omoyele Sowore and late musician Mohbad.

👀 What’s Next for VDM?

While Adeyanju insists his advice stems from concern and realism, the situation raises broader questions about the cost of digital activism in Nigeria. Is there space for bold critique without reprisal? Can influencers like VDM continue to speak truth to power without becoming victims of their own fame?

For now, VDM remains defiant, recently responding to similar warnings by stating, “I fear no man. Only God.”

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.