DAPPMAN Raises Concerns Over Petrol Supply, Pricing Issues With Dangote Refinery

Naija247news reports that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has opened up about persistent challenges in securing a stable supply of petrol as well as the pricing arrangements from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, raising questions over the refinery’s current contribution to domestic fuel distribution.

Naija247news gathered that DAPPMAN’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, disclosed that although petroleum marketers have been making efforts to offtake refined petrol from the 650,000 barrels per day-capacity Dangote facility, several obstacles remain. These include issues relating to the landing cost, loading schedules, logistics coordination, and product pricing mechanisms that appear uncompetitive.

According to Naija247news, Adewole made this known during a recent energy summit in Lagos, where stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas sector convened to review the operational and economic implications of recent deregulation policies and the Dangote refinery’s capacity to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel.

Naija247news understands that since the commencement of production at the Dangote Refinery, expectations had been high that the $19 billion investment would serve as a transformative force in stabilizing Nigeria’s petroleum market and bringing down the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. However, marketers say the refinery’s pricing strategy and limited product allocation have not met those expectations so far.

Naija247news reports that DAPPMAN is calling on the federal government and regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to intervene and facilitate a more transparent and economically viable framework for marketers to purchase refined products locally.

In the meantime, many depot owners and independent marketers are still forced to rely heavily on product importation, a situation that contradicts the original goal of building local refining capacity and threatens Nigeria’s energy security in the long term.

Stakeholders argue that unless immediate steps are taken to resolve these supply and pricing bottlenecks, the refinery’s full potential may remain underutilized, leaving marketers and end consumers to bear the burden of volatile prices and inconsistent availability.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.