Cross River Disburses ₦250 Million to 500 Retirees to Boost Grassroots Economy

Calabar, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 — In a bold move to reposition senior citizens as active players in the state’s economic transformation, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has disbursed ₦250 million to 500 retirees under the state’s flagship Retiree Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (REDI). Each retiree received ₦500,000 to launch micro or small-scale businesses across the state.

The disbursement ceremony, held in Calabar, marks the first phase of the REDI programme under Otu’s “People First” governance agenda. The governor, represented by Deputy Governor Mr. Peter Odey, described the initiative as an “expanded reciprocity” for those who dedicated their prime years to public service.

“This government recognises the value of our retirees and seeks to reintegrate them into productive life,” said Odey on behalf of the governor. “The REDI programme offers both skills training and funding support to help them transition from public service to private enterprise.”

The REDI initiative, which provides a blend of entrepreneurship education and financial empowerment, is seen as a major step in human capital development and poverty reduction. The 500 beneficiaries, all retirees, had completed a specialized business training programme earlier in June 2025.

According to the Director General of the Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA), Mr. Great Ogban, the second phase of the REDI programme will target an additional 1,000 retirees from the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts.

“This is more than a cash grant,” Ogban stated. “It is an economic multiplier. Each retiree’s business will create jobs, strengthen local economies, and inspire community growth. This is the blueprint of Governor Otu’s People First vision in action.”

Governor Otu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of retirees, revealing that Cross River State has reduced its gratuity backlog from 14 years to four since he assumed office. He also highlighted the passage of the Cross River Senior Citizens Centre Bill into law, which will establish wellness and support centers for retirees in Calabar, Ikom, and Ogoja.

He further noted that pension payments have been prioritized over other expenditures and that plans are underway to harmonize pension structures for equity and sustainability.

Among the retirees who spoke at the event, Ms. Florence Oluohu shared her gratitude:

“This is a new lease of life. Many of us now have the resources and skills to start something meaningful. We are truly thankful and hope the programme expands to reach even more retirees.”

As the economic landscape shifts toward inclusivity and empowerment, Cross River’s REDI programme is being hailed as a model for other states looking to elevate retirees from dependency to dignity through entrepreneurship.

📊 Data Summary: