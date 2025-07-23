🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Canal+ Takeover of MultiChoice Sparks Anxiety and Hope Among Nigerian DStv Subscribers

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

As Canal+ Group moves closer to acquiring MultiChoice Group, parent company of DStv and GOtv, concerns are growing among Nigerian subscribers and stakeholders about what this means for access, affordability, and cultural sovereignty in the country’s pay-TV industry.

Naija247news gathered that the conditional approval granted by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal is under scrutiny by other regional regulators, including Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

One of the immediate concerns for consumers is subscription pricing. Canal+ may restructure the existing model to reflect its European pricing standards.

Naija247news understands that Nigeria’s inflationary pressures and currency woes could make any increase difficult to absorb.

“I’m already paying more for less,” said Chinyere Ndukwe, a Lagos-based schoolteacher. “If Canal+ brings new prices without improving content, I might just cancel and move to YouTube permanently.”

Naija247news reports that with Canal+’s entry, there may be an increase in French or European content across DStv channels. This has sparked unease in the local film industry.

“We fought for years to get Nollywood the attention it deserves. We don’t want to be pushed to the sidelines again,” said Emeka Obasi, a Nollywood screenwriter based in Enugu.

According to Naija247news, NBC’s local content regulation, which mandates a minimum quota for indigenous programming, may serve as a safeguard, but only if properly enforced.

“Are Nigerian jobs safe?” asked Oluwaseun Adesina, a media technician in Ibadan. “We’ve seen foreign firms come in and slowly phase out local talent. I hope this isn’t the same story.”

Naija247news gathered that part of the tribunal’s conditions include preserving Nigerian staff, existing contracts with local content producers, and preventing monopolistic pricing.

Media rights advocates are calling on Nigerian regulators to act fast and firm.

“Cultural imperialism is a real threat,” warned Adeola Aremu, a media policy researcher in Abuja. “Once we hand over the reins of our TV industry to a European company, they start shaping the narrative.”

While this acquisition could enhance technology and content access, Nigeria must ensure that Canal+:

– Retains Nigerian voices

– Respects fair pricing

– Invests in local storytelling

– Operates under clear, enforceable rules

Naija247news understands that how this deal unfolds will define the future of African media ownership, and the place of Nigerian stories on African screens.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

APC REJECTS GOV ADELEKE’S DEFECTION BID, CITES POOR PERFORMANCE
