Box Office Hit: ‘Superman’ Starring Corenswet, Brosnahan, Hoult Grosses N263m in Second Weekend

Lagos, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 – The latest Superman film, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicolas Hoult, has dominated the Nigerian box office for the second consecutive weekend, raking in an impressive N263 million.

This milestone was confirmed by FilmOne Entertainment, the movie’s Nigerian distributor, in a statement posted on Instagram Tuesday. The superhero blockbuster had already pulled in N111.9 million in its first week, signaling strong audience reception and continued momentum.

“Superman is resonating with Nigerian audiences in a big way. It’s exciting to see this level of engagement with international superhero franchises,” FilmOne said in their post.

Superman’s Box Office Trajectory

Since debuting in cinemas earlier this month, Superman has held a firm grip on theatergoers nationwide, competing fiercely with Nollywood releases and other international titles. Its second-week performance nearly tripled its debut revenue, pushing its total earnings closer to N375 million within two weeks.

The Plot: Hero Under Scrutiny

The movie follows Clark Kent a.k.a Superman, whose heroic actions spark global political debate. As nations clash over his unchecked powers, his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor seizes the opportunity to wage a calculated campaign to bring the superhero down—forcing Superman to choose between self-sacrifice and global responsibility.

Nigeria’s Cinema Boom

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Nigeria’s film industry has recorded over N11.5 billion in revenue so far in 2025, reflecting a 60% year-on-year growth, largely driven by blockbuster imports like Superman and Nollywood hits.

