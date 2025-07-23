APC REJECTS GOV ADELEKE’S DEFECTION BID, CITES POOR PERFORMANCE

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bold statement, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected Governor Ademola Adeleke’s bid to join their party. The APC cited the governor’s poor performance and alleged corrupt practices as reasons for turning down his defection move.

Adeleke’s Administration Under Fire

The APC’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, described Adeleke’s administration as marked by deceit, shenanigans, corruption, and brigandage. According to Olabisi, Adeleke’s decision to defect to the APC was motivated by his fear of losing the 2026 election. The APC views Adeleke’s administration as a liability, citing its underperformance and alleged corrupt practices.

APC’s Stand

The APC emphasized that accepting Adeleke’s defection would compromise the party’s integrity. The party described the Osun PDP as a “leprous house” deserted by decent politicians, implying that Adeleke’s decision to stay in the PDP is a reflection of the party’s weakened state. The APC’s rejection of Adeleke’s defection bid is seen as a bold move to maintain the party’s credibility and integrity.

Implications for 2026 Elections

The APC’s rejection of Adeleke’s defection bid may have significant implications for the 2026 elections. With the APC’s strong stance, the party may focus on fielding a strong candidate to challenge Adeleke’s re-election bid. The APC’s decision may also galvanize support for the party among Osun residents who are dissatisfied with Adeleke’s administration.

Adeleke’s Next Move

It remains to be seen how Governor Adeleke will respond to the APC’s rejection. The governor may choose to remain in the PDP and focus on strengthening his party’s position ahead of the 2026 elections. Alternatively, he may explore other options, including forming alliances with other parties or pursuing an independent bid. Whatever his next move may be, it is clear that the APC is not interested in welcoming him into their fold.

The APC’s rejection of Governor Adeleke’s defection bid is a significant development in Osun State politics. The party’s decision to prioritize its integrity and credibility is commendable. As the 2026 elections approach, the APC’s stance on Adeleke’s defection bid will likely have implications for the state’s political landscape.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.