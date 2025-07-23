APC, PDP Kick-Start 2027 Plans with Key NEC Meetings

23, July 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are gearing up for the 2027 general elections with crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings. The meetings are expected to shape the parties’ strategies and leadership structures as they prepare for the polls.

APC NEC Meeting: Leadership Transition on the Agenda

The APC’s NEC meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2025. Top on the agenda is the ratification of a new National Chairman to replace Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who resigned on June 27, 2025, due to health grounds. The Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, has been acting as chairman since Ganduje’s exit. The NEC will also discuss the timetable for the proposed congresses and the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections. Speculations are rife that President Bola Tinubu may have a say in the decision on Ganduje’s successor.

PDP NEC Meeting: Convention and Leadership on the Agenda

The PDP’s NEC meeting is set for Friday, July 26, 2025, preceded by meetings of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT). The party will decide on the date of its national convention, which will lead to the election of new national officers. However, the PDP is grappling with internal conflicts, including the defection of prominent chieftains to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). There’s also a crisis surrounding the position of the National Secretary, with some party leaders resisting Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s continued tenure.

2027 Elections: A New Chapter for Nigerian Politics

As both parties prepare for the 2027 general elections, the outcomes of these NEC meetings will be crucial in shaping their strategies and leadership structures. The APC and PDP will need to navigate their internal challenges and position themselves for success in the polls. With the stakes high, the next few months will be critical in determining the course of Nigerian politics.

The Road Ahead

As the APC and PDP embark on this new journey, they will need to demonstrate leadership, vision, and a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of Nigerians. The parties will need to engage with citizens, listen to their concerns, and develop policies that address the country’s pressing challenges. By doing so, they can build trust, credibility, and a strong foundation for success in the 2027 general elections.

The APC and PDP’s NEC meetings mark the beginning of a new chapter in Nigerian politics as the country gears up for the 2027 general elections. As the parties navigate their internal challenges and prepare for the polls, the outcomes of these meetings will be closely watched. The decisions made in the coming weeks will likely shape the future of Nigerian politics and determine the course of the country’s history.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.