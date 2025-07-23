APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu Buhari House, Abuja.

The NEC, the party’s second-highest decision-making body, will ratify the appointment of a substantive chairman to replace Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who recently stepped down due to health-related issues.

Multiple strategic meetings have taken place ahead of the decisive NEC session, which is slated to begin by 10:00 a.m. at the party’s National Secretariat. These include a closed-door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday and a separate gathering with Forum of State Chairmen on Tuesday.

Insiders say the NWC’s deliberations centered heavily on filling the chairmanship vacuum and finalizing the timetable for forthcoming ward, local government, and state congresses—setting the stage for the next APC National Convention.

Key stakeholders expected at the NEC meeting include President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, deputy presiding officers of both chambers, and state House of Assembly Speakers from APC-controlled states.

Sources disclosed to Naija247news that the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, has led ongoing consultations to build consensus among party structures, governors, and the Presidency.

“We are fully prepared for the NEC meeting,” said a senior member of the NWC who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Letters have been dispatched to all NEC members, and we’ve ensured all arms of the party are aligned.”

As of Wednesday evening, preparations were in high gear with a large marquee tent being erected at the venue in anticipation of a full house.

Although no official caucus meeting is scheduled, top leaders have been briefed on the NEC’s central agenda: appointing a new helmsman to lead the party into the 2026 electoral season and beyond.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.