🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaPolitical Party News

APC NEC Set to Appoint New National Chairman Thursday to Replace Ganduje

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, July 24, 2025 — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday, July 25, appoint a new National Chairman during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu Buhari House, Abuja.

The NEC, the party’s second-highest decision-making body, will ratify the appointment of a substantive chairman to replace Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who recently stepped down due to health-related issues.

Multiple strategic meetings have taken place ahead of the decisive NEC session, which is slated to begin by 10:00 a.m. at the party’s National Secretariat. These include a closed-door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday and a separate gathering with Forum of State Chairmen on Tuesday.

Insiders say the NWC’s deliberations centered heavily on filling the chairmanship vacuum and finalizing the timetable for forthcoming ward, local government, and state congresses—setting the stage for the next APC National Convention.

Key stakeholders expected at the NEC meeting include President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, deputy presiding officers of both chambers, and state House of Assembly Speakers from APC-controlled states.

Sources disclosed to Naija247news that the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, has led ongoing consultations to build consensus among party structures, governors, and the Presidency.

“We are fully prepared for the NEC meeting,” said a senior member of the NWC who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Letters have been dispatched to all NEC members, and we’ve ensured all arms of the party are aligned.”

As of Wednesday evening, preparations were in high gear with a large marquee tent being erected at the venue in anticipation of a full house.

Although no official caucus meeting is scheduled, top leaders have been briefed on the NEC’s central agenda: appointing a new helmsman to lead the party into the 2026 electoral season and beyond.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Access, Zenith, UBA, FirstBank Among Eight Banks That Have Met CBN’s ₦500bn Recapitalisation Target Ahead of 2026 Deadline
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Access, Zenith, UBA, FirstBank Among Eight Banks That Have Met CBN’s ₦500bn Recapitalisation Target Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Eight Nigerian commercial banks have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦500 billion recapitalisation requirement well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, the apex bank announced on Tuesday....

Mystery Deepens Over N323.4bn First Bank Shares Acquisition Amid Alleged Political Ties, Proxy Buyers

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Our Investigative Correspondent | Naija247news Abuja, July 22, 2025 — A fog of uncertainty surrounds the recent N323.4 billion acquisition of 10.43 billion shares in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FirstHoldCo), Nigeria’s oldest...

-Makinde visits late Olubadan’s family, says Ibadan traditional institution now solid

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
By David Adeoye | Naija247news Ibadan Bureau Ibadan, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 — Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday reaffirmed the strength and unity of the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system, attributing its...

‘Carbon Slavery’: Nigerian Forest Communities Reject Exploitative Carbon Offset Deals

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
📍By Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Benin City Benin City, July 22 (Naija247news) — Environmental activists and forest community leaders in Nigeria have raised fresh alarms over the rapid spread of foreign-backed carbon offset...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Access, Zenith, UBA, FirstBank Among Eight Banks That Have Met CBN’s ₦500bn Recapitalisation Target Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Eight Nigerian commercial banks have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦500 billion recapitalisation requirement well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, the apex bank announced on Tuesday....

Mystery Deepens Over N323.4bn First Bank Shares Acquisition Amid Alleged Political Ties, Proxy Buyers

Abuja 0
By Our Investigative Correspondent | Naija247news Abuja, July 22, 2025 — A fog of uncertainty surrounds the recent N323.4 billion acquisition of 10.43 billion shares in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FirstHoldCo), Nigeria’s oldest...

-Makinde visits late Olubadan’s family, says Ibadan traditional institution now solid

South West 0
By David Adeoye | Naija247news Ibadan Bureau Ibadan, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 — Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday reaffirmed the strength and unity of the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system, attributing its...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp