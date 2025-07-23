AI Governance Critical to Corporate Future—Ex-Minister Omobola Johnson Tells ICSAN Members at Leadership Investiture

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Minister of Communication Technology and Senior Partner at TLcom Capital, Dr. Omobola Johnson, has called on corporate boards and company secretaries to take the lead in building solid Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance frameworks to secure the future of corporate innovation and accountability in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos during the formal investiture of Mrs. Uto Ukpanah as the 30th President of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Johnson stressed the urgency of ensuring transparency, accountability, and human oversight in the adoption and deployment of AI systems.

Johnson, a renowned ICT expert, warned that while AI offers immense potential for innovation, it also presents serious risks such as algorithmic bias and ethical concerns. She noted that these risks could only be mitigated through vigilant corporate boards equipped with the right governance structures.

“It is clear that if AI is going to play a central role in our future, how we manage it must be just as sophisticated as the technology itself,” she said.

“Boards must ensure AI is used in alignment with the organisation’s core values, complies with regulations, and incorporates ethical safeguards.”

She advised corporate secretaries to spearhead the development of clear AI ethics policies, publicly disclose key AI use cases and risks, and never lose sight of the importance of human decision-making in AI oversight.

Meanwhile, in an emotional valedictory speech, outgoing ICSAN President Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo reflected on her tenure, describing it as both humbling and transformational. She listed a number of achievements under her leadership, including increased corporate governance advocacy in both public and private sectors, deeper collaboration with regulatory agencies, enhanced public visibility, and the commencement of the institute’s national secretariat building.

Ekundayo also highlighted the institute’s successful linkage agreements with prominent institutions, which she said would further strengthen professional development for members.

However, she acknowledged that challenges remained, particularly regarding limited membership growth and lingering misconceptions that confine ICSAN’s role to secretarial duties alone. She pointed to the pending passage of the Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill as a crucial step toward repositioning the institute for broader relevance and national impact.

“This Bill is vital to ICSAN’s journey of evolution, and I remain hopeful that this noble aspiration will soon be realised,” she added.

Ekundayo expressed unwavering confidence in her successor, Mrs. Ukpanah, describing her as principled, capable, and ready to build on the institute’s vision.

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah paid glowing tribute to Ekundayo, whom she described as a bold, brilliant, and impactful trailblazer. She stated that Ekundayo’s leadership during a period of rapid change had laid a solid foundation for continued progress.

Ukpanah noted the historic significance of two female leaders serving consecutively as ICSAN presidents, affirming the institute’s dedication to gender inclusion, excellence, and meritocracy.

She unveiled her tenure’s guiding theme: “Expanding the Scope of Developments, Building on Legacy of Visionary Leadership”, which she described as more than a slogan—rather a strategic direction to deepen continuity, foster innovation, and embrace transformative disruption.

“We will amplify existing initiatives, challenge comfort zones, and awaken the latent potential within our community,” Ukpanah pledged.

She accepted her role as the 30th President and Chairman of the Governing Council of ICSAN with humility and a deep sense of duty.

The investiture ceremony was attended by dignitaries from Lagos and Akwa Ibom States, as well as leaders from the business community and key stakeholders from across the country. Many expressed strong confidence in Ukpanah’s leadership, urging her to champion ethical governance practices across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.