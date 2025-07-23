Access, Zenith, UBA, FirstBank Among Eight Banks That Have Met CBN’s ₦500bn Recapitalisation Target Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Abuja, July 22, 2025 — Eight Nigerian commercial banks have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ₦500 billion recapitalisation requirement well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, the apex bank announced on Tuesday.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, revealed the development during a press briefing following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja.

“The MPC observed that eight banks have fully met the recapitalisation requirement, while several others are making meaningful progress toward compliance,” Cardoso stated.

The recapitalisation programme, launched in March 2024, raised the minimum capital threshold for commercial banks to ₦500 billion. The initiative is intended to enhance the resilience of the financial system, support large-scale economic financing, and align Nigeria’s banking standards with global benchmarks for risk-based supervision.

Cardoso noted that the move is already reinforcing the strength of the banking sector, citing strong performance in key Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs).

Policy Measures Maintained

To consolidate recent progress in inflation management and price stability, the MPC decided to hold all monetary policy parameters steady. The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) remains at 27.50%, with an asymmetric corridor of +500/-100 basis points. The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) stays at 50.00% for deposit money banks and 16.00% for merchant banks, while the Liquidity Ratio remains unchanged at 30.00%.

“These measures are essential to maintain the current disinflation momentum and curb inflationary pressures,” said Cardoso, adding that policy tools like the MPR, CRR, and exchange rate mechanisms will continue to be used strategically.

Rising Reserves, Improved Market Confidence

Cardoso also announced that Nigeria’s external reserves had increased to $40.11 billion as of July 18, 2025—equivalent to 9.5 months of import cover. This, he said, reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic outlook, improved foreign exchange liquidity, and a narrowing gap between official and parallel market exchange rates.

He highlighted the return of naira card usability abroad by some banks as a sign of restored stability and renewed trust in the financial system.

Transparency and Reform

Cardoso reiterated the CBN’s commitment to policy transparency and consistency as a way to manage inflation expectations and build investor confidence.

“We are determined to use all tools at our disposal to guide inflation and stabilise the economy. Clear communication of policy direction is crucial for public and investor sentiment,” he explained.

The MPC also welcomed signs of recovery in the foreign exchange market, aided by improved capital inflows, higher non-oil exports, increased oil production, and reduced imports.

Positive Economic Outlook

Cardoso praised recent economic performance, noting a 3.13% growth in real GDP in Q1 2025—up from 2.27% in Q1 2024 and marginally below 3.38% in Q4 2024. He added that the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data points to sustained expansion, particularly in the non-oil sector.

“The Nigerian economy is on an expansionary path. The structural reforms we’ve implemented are starting to yield positive results,” he said.

Focus on Food Security

The MPC applauded the Federal Government’s security efforts in agricultural areas, which have helped boost farming activity. It also recommended further support for farmers through timely access to inputs such as high-yield seedlings and fertilisers.

Food inflation has been a key contributor to headline inflation. Cardoso said the CBN is collaborating with other agencies to address supply-side bottlenecks while applying monetary measures to control inflation.

Commitment to Investment and Stability

The CBN Governor stressed that sustained policy consistency and inter-agency cooperation are critical for creating an investment-friendly environment.

“Investors—local and foreign—seek policy certainty. We are focused on eliminating uncertainty and ensuring a predictable macroeconomic climate,” he said.

International institutions such as the IMF and other global partners have reportedly acknowledged Nigeria’s recent economic strides, which they see as signs of sustainable recovery.

Looking ahead, Cardoso affirmed that the CBN will continue to adopt a data-driven approach in shaping monetary policy and managing inflation.

The successful recapitalisation by the eight banks is expected to bolster the financial sector’s ability to support large-scale investments and industrial growth, aligning with the broader goals of economic transformation.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.