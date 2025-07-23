Academy Press Declares 15 Kobo Final Dividend, Proposes Bonus Shares

Lagos, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Academy Press Plc has announced the declaration of a final dividend of 15 kobo per 50 kobo share, pending shareholder approval and subject to appropriate withholding tax.

The company made this disclosure on Wednesday in a corporate filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), signaling a positive return for shareholders.

According to the statement, the dividend payout will be made to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

In addition to the dividend, the company has proposed a bonus issue of one new share for every five existing shares held by shareholders. This proposal will also be tabled for approval during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Register of Members will be closed from Friday, October 17 to Thursday, October 23, 2025, to facilitate the dividend and bonus share arrangements.

Academy Press noted that on October 30, 2025, the dividend will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders who have completed their e-dividend registration and have mandated the Registrar to credit their designated bank accounts.

The AGM has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 23, 2025, where all resolutions, including the dividend and bonus share proposals, are expected to be finalized.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.