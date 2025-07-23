2027 Presidency: Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints at Candidacy if Obi Steps Down

Naija247news reports that the 2023 Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed his intention to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, but only on the condition that his running mate and party leader, Peter Obi, decides not to run.

Naija247news gathered that Baba-Ahmed made this disclosure during a recent media interview, where he responded to growing speculation about the Labour Party’s strategic plans for the next general elections. He noted that while he has a personal interest in continuing the political movement he helped build in 2023, his ambition is secondary to the collective decision of the party and the path chosen by Peter Obi.

Naija247news understands that Baba-Ahmed expressed unwavering loyalty to the former Anambra State Governor, describing Obi as the political figure most suited to lead the country out of its current socioeconomic turmoil. However, he maintained that if Obi decides not to participate in the 2027 contest, he would be prepared to step into the presidential race himself.

According to Naija247news, Baba-Ahmed stated: “If Peter Obi runs, I will support him 100 percent. But if he decides not to run, then I will make myself available to lead the movement and contest for the presidency.”

Naija247news reports that this revelation has sparked internal discussions within the Labour Party, as both supporters and political analysts begin to weigh the implications of a possible change in the party’s presidential ticket. While the Labour Party made significant inroads in 2023 under the Obi-Datti ticket, observers say the party’s continued relevance will hinge on maintaining unity and clear leadership going forward.

Political analysts also believe that Baba-Ahmed’s potential candidacy may appeal to a section of the electorate looking for continuity, youth, and an alternative to the traditional political establishment. Still, much of the party’s momentum is believed to revolve around Obi’s popularity and credibility.

As 2027 approaches, Naija247news understands that the Labour Party will be under pressure to make strategic decisions that build on the gains of the 2023 elections while presenting a strong and united front against the ruling party.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.