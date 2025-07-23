🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
EducationRivers

2025 COMMON ENTRANCE RESULTS RELEASED: FG ANNOUNCES OUTCOME

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Federal Government has announced the release of the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) in the country’s 80 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs). The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, disclosed that a total of 64,578 candidates registered for the exam.

Breakdown of Results

According to the Minister, 61,290 candidates sat for the exam, while 3,288 were absent. The results showed that 13 candidates scored the highest mark of 202 out of 210, while 27 candidates scored the lowest mark of 1. Unfortunately, 52 candidates were involved in examination malpractice, with the majority hailing from Rivers State.

Admission Criteria

The Minister explained that admissions will be based on a 60% merit, 30% equality of states, and 10% exigency criteria. This means that candidates with the highest scores will be given priority, while also ensuring that all states have an equal representation in the Federal Unity Colleges.

Checking Results

Candidates can check their results on the National Examinations Council (NECO) website, (link unavailable), using their registration details. The release of the results marks an important milestone for the candidates, who can now proceed with the admission process.

The release of the 2025 common entrance results is a significant development for the candidates and their parents. With the admission criteria clearly outlined, candidates can now look forward to securing admission into their preferred Federal Unity Colleges. The Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and fairness in the admission process is commendable, and we urge all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful admission process.

(Www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Canal+ Takeover of MultiChoice Sparks Anxiety and Hope Among Nigerian DStv Subscribers
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Canal+ Takeover of MultiChoice Sparks Anxiety and Hope Among Nigerian DStv Subscribers

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
As Canal+ Group moves closer to acquiring MultiChoice Group, parent company of DStv and GOtv, concerns are growing among Nigerian subscribers and stakeholders about what this means for access, affordability, and cultural sovereignty in the...

APC REJECTS GOV ADELEKE’S DEFECTION BID, CITES POOR PERFORMANCE

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a bold statement, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected Governor Ademola Adeleke's bid to join their party. The APC cited the governor's poor...

FOUR PDP SENATORS DEFFECT TO APC, SENATE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant political development, four senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Senate President has confirmed the defections, which...

Nigerian Troops Neutralise Over 100 Bandits in Decisive Warari Operation

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant victory against armed banditry, Nigerian ground troops, supported by local vigilantes, have eliminated over 100 motorcycle-riding bandits in a fierce, over three-hour gun battle in the Warari Community of Rijau Local Government...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Canal+ Takeover of MultiChoice Sparks Anxiety and Hope Among Nigerian DStv Subscribers

Lagos 0
As Canal+ Group moves closer to acquiring MultiChoice Group, parent company of DStv and GOtv, concerns are growing among Nigerian subscribers and stakeholders about what this means for access, affordability, and cultural sovereignty in the...

APC REJECTS GOV ADELEKE’S DEFECTION BID, CITES POOR PERFORMANCE

Political Party News 0
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a bold statement, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected Governor Ademola Adeleke's bid to join their party. The APC cited the governor's poor...

FOUR PDP SENATORS DEFFECT TO APC, SENATE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES

Political Party News 0
23, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant political development, four senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Senate President has confirmed the defections, which...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp