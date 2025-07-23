2025 COMMON ENTRANCE RESULTS RELEASED: FG ANNOUNCES OUTCOME

23, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Federal Government has announced the release of the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) in the country’s 80 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs). The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, disclosed that a total of 64,578 candidates registered for the exam.

Breakdown of Results

According to the Minister, 61,290 candidates sat for the exam, while 3,288 were absent. The results showed that 13 candidates scored the highest mark of 202 out of 210, while 27 candidates scored the lowest mark of 1. Unfortunately, 52 candidates were involved in examination malpractice, with the majority hailing from Rivers State.

Admission Criteria

The Minister explained that admissions will be based on a 60% merit, 30% equality of states, and 10% exigency criteria. This means that candidates with the highest scores will be given priority, while also ensuring that all states have an equal representation in the Federal Unity Colleges.

Checking Results

Candidates can check their results on the National Examinations Council (NECO) website, (link unavailable), using their registration details. The release of the results marks an important milestone for the candidates, who can now proceed with the admission process.

The release of the 2025 common entrance results is a significant development for the candidates and their parents. With the admission criteria clearly outlined, candidates can now look forward to securing admission into their preferred Federal Unity Colleges. The Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and fairness in the admission process is commendable, and we urge all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful admission process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.