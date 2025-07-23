🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Geopolitics

🇺🇸 U.S. Lawmakers Advance Bill to Sanction South African Officials Over Foreign Policy Stance

By: Naija247news

Date:

Washington–Pretoria ties fray further as Trump administration pushes back against ANC’s ties with Russia, China, and support for Palestinians

📍 Naija247news International Desk

🗓️ Published: July 22, 2025

Tensions between the United States and South Africa escalated this week as American lawmakers voted to advance a bill that could lead to a sweeping review of U.S.–South Africa relations and impose sanctions on top African National Congress (ANC) officials over foreign policy disputes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee voted 34-16 in favor of the “U.S.–South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act,” a Republican-backed measure that accuses South Africa of aligning itself with U.S. adversaries and undermining Washington’s interests on the global stage.

Though the bill must still pass both chambers of Congress — the House and Senate — before it becomes law, its committee-level approval signals a growing shift in tone under President Donald Trump’s second term, particularly regarding Africa’s perceived allegiances.

“South Africa made its choice when they abandoned America and our allies and sided with communists and terrorists,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who sponsored the bill, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

🔍 What’s in the Bill?

The bill demands a comprehensive reassessment of the diplomatic and economic relationship between Washington and Pretoria, and tasks the administration with identifying ANC leaders and South African government officialseligible for sanctions under existing U.S. laws on corruption and human rights abuses.

While no specific names were listed in the bill, it leaves room for individuals to be targeted at the discretion of the Trump administration.

It further criticizes South Africa for:

  • Maintaining close ties with Russia and China, long-standing allies and major trading partners.

  • Allegedly offering diplomatic cover to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group currently at war with Israel — an accusation Pretoria strongly denies.

  • Filing a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in 2023.

🇿🇦 Pretoria Silent Amid Mounting Pressure

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office have declined to comment on the legislation.

This silence comes as South Africa faces the threat of a 30% U.S. tariff on key exports and increased diplomatic isolation over its stance on Palestine and global multipolarity.

The bill also reflects a continuation of Trump’s controversial Africa policy, which has included inflammatory rhetoric about “anti-white racism” in South Africa and the launch of a refugee program specifically for Afrikaners, the white minority descended from Dutch settlers.

🌍 A Turning Point for U.S.–Africa Policy?

The proposed legislation is the latest flashpoint in a deteriorating relationship that may shape how the U.S. engages with Africa’s emerging powers. Analysts warn that sanctioning ANC officials could have ripple effects across regional diplomacy and trade.

If signed into law, the bill would represent one of the most direct U.S. interventions into South Africa’s domestic politics since the apartheid era.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp