🇺🇸 U.S. Court Lifts Block on Trump’s Move to End TPS for Afghans, Cameroonians

Over 22,000 immigrants face legal uncertainty as DHS resumes controversial program termination

By NAN/Reuters – July 22, 2025

A federal appeals court in the United States has lifted an order that temporarily barred the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Afghan and Cameroonian nationals residing legally in the U.S.

The ruling, issued on Monday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, now clears the way for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to proceed with terminating the legal protections, placing an estimated 14,600 Afghans and 7,900 Cameroonians at risk of deportation.

The move stems from an April decision by the Trump administration which argued that “conditions in Afghanistan and Cameroon have improved”, thus no longer justifying the special immigration status granted under the TPS program.

Immigration rights group CASA, which challenged the decision in court, had initially won a temporary stay to halt the terminations. CASA accused the government of a “preordained and politically motivated” decision to dismantle TPS without due consideration of ongoing instability in both countries.

While the court agreed that CASA had presented a “plausible claim for relief”, it ultimately ruled that there was not enough evidence at this stage to justify “the extraordinary remedy” of delaying DHS actions pending appeal.

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to issue a formal statement in response to the ruling.

What Is TPS?

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is a humanitarian program that allows migrants from countries facing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to live and work legally in the U.S. for limited periods.

Critics argue that many TPS recipients have established deep roots in the country and deserve a pathway to permanent residency. Advocates warn that terminating TPS could lead to widespread hardship, family separation, and increased legal limbo for thousands of law-abiding immigrants.

With Monday’s ruling, Cameroonians and Afghans who have lived in the U.S. under TPS for years may soon find their futures uncertain, unless Congress or the next administration intervenes.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.