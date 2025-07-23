🇳🇬 Nigeria to Face Hosts Morocco in WAFCON Final After Dramatic Wins Over South Africa, Ghana

🏆 Alozie’s Stoppage-Time Strike Sends Super Falcons to Saturday’s Final in Rabat as Morocco Edge Ghana on Penalties

RABAT, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The stage is set for a pulsating Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final as Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face host nation Morocco on Saturday, following a night of thrilling semi-final action in Rabat and Casablanca.

Nigeria, nine-time continental champions, advanced after a dramatic 2-1 victory over reigning champions South Africa at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. Michelle Alozie delivered a stunning last-gasp winner with a floated free kick in the 94th minute — a delivery that beat both the South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and the Nigerian attackers, bouncing into the net untouched.

The breakthrough came after a tense match in which Rasheedat Ajibade had given Nigeria the lead from the penalty spot just before halftime. South Africa responded in kind in the 60th minute, with Linda Motlhalo coolly converting a penalty of her own. As extra time loomed, Alozie’s speculative ball into the box sealed the fate of the champions.

Earlier in Rabat, host nation Morocco booked their place in the final after edging Ghana in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Ghana stunned the home crowd with a 26th-minute opener from Stella Nyameke, but Sakina Ouzraoui equalised after the break to force extra time. Morocco ultimately triumphed 4-2 on penalties, energised by a capacity crowd at the Stade Moulay Abdellah.

The third-place playoff between South Africa and Ghana will take place on Friday in Casablanca, while the grand finale — Nigeria vs Morocco — is scheduled for Saturday night in Rabat.

This year’s WAFCON was initially slated for 2024 but was postponed to avoid clashing with the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics. Interestingly, Morocco will also host the next edition of the tournament in 2026, cementing its growing influence in African women’s football.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.