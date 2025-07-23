🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

🇳🇬 Nigeria to Face Hosts Morocco in WAFCON Final After Dramatic Wins Over South Africa, Ghana

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

🏆 Alozie’s Stoppage-Time Strike Sends Super Falcons to Saturday’s Final in Rabat as Morocco Edge Ghana on Penalties

RABAT, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The stage is set for a pulsating Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final as Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face host nation Morocco on Saturday, following a night of thrilling semi-final action in Rabat and Casablanca.

Nigeria, nine-time continental champions, advanced after a dramatic 2-1 victory over reigning champions South Africa at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. Michelle Alozie delivered a stunning last-gasp winner with a floated free kick in the 94th minute — a delivery that beat both the South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and the Nigerian attackers, bouncing into the net untouched.

The breakthrough came after a tense match in which Rasheedat Ajibade had given Nigeria the lead from the penalty spot just before halftime. South Africa responded in kind in the 60th minute, with Linda Motlhalo coolly converting a penalty of her own. As extra time loomed, Alozie’s speculative ball into the box sealed the fate of the champions.

Earlier in Rabat, host nation Morocco booked their place in the final after edging Ghana in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Ghana stunned the home crowd with a 26th-minute opener from Stella Nyameke, but Sakina Ouzraoui equalised after the break to force extra time. Morocco ultimately triumphed 4-2 on penalties, energised by a capacity crowd at the Stade Moulay Abdellah.

The third-place playoff between South Africa and Ghana will take place on Friday in Casablanca, while the grand finale — Nigeria vs Morocco — is scheduled for Saturday night in Rabat.

This year’s WAFCON was initially slated for 2024 but was postponed to avoid clashing with the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics. Interestingly, Morocco will also host the next edition of the tournament in 2026, cementing its growing influence in African women’s football.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
U.S. Becomes Net Crude Oil Exporter to Nigeria for First Time, Powered by Dangote Refinery Demand
Next article
🇺🇸 U.S. Court Lifts Block on Trump’s Move to End TPS for Afghans, Cameroonians
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s Losing $90bn Annually to Imported Substandard Fuel, Dangote Laments

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
…Says Dangote Refinery imports 9-10m barrels of crude monthly from US, others Africa is increasingly becoming a destination for cheap, often toxic petroleum products — many of which are blended to substandard levels that would...

Nigeria, S&P Global Launch West Africa Fuel Pricing Benchmark Amid Push for Energy Market Reform

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news Business Desk ABUJA, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 In a move set to reshape energy trade across the Gulf of Guinea and beyond, Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Global...

🇺🇸 U.S. Court Lifts Block on Trump’s Move to End TPS for Afghans, Cameroonians

Naija247news Naija247news -
Over 22,000 immigrants face legal uncertainty as DHS resumes controversial program termination By NAN/Reuters – July 22, 2025 A federal appeals court in the United States has lifted an order that temporarily barred the Trump...

U.S. Becomes Net Crude Oil Exporter to Nigeria for First Time, Powered by Dangote Refinery Demand

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – In a remarkable shift in global oil trade dynamics, the United States became a net exporter of crude oil to Nigeria in the months of February and March 2025....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Africa’s Losing $90bn Annually to Imported Substandard Fuel, Dangote Laments

Abuja 0
…Says Dangote Refinery imports 9-10m barrels of crude monthly from US, others Africa is increasingly becoming a destination for cheap, often toxic petroleum products — many of which are blended to substandard levels that would...

Nigeria, S&P Global Launch West Africa Fuel Pricing Benchmark Amid Push for Energy Market Reform

Lagos 0
By Naija247news Business Desk ABUJA, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 In a move set to reshape energy trade across the Gulf of Guinea and beyond, Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Global...

🇺🇸 U.S. Court Lifts Block on Trump’s Move to End TPS for Afghans, Cameroonians

Geopolitics 0
Over 22,000 immigrants face legal uncertainty as DHS resumes controversial program termination By NAN/Reuters – July 22, 2025 A federal appeals court in the United States has lifted an order that temporarily barred the Trump...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp