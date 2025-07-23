🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
⚽Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala to Retire from International Football at 30 — Bows Out After 2024/25 WAFCON

By: Naija247news

Date:

Super Falcons legend and global football icon, Asisat Oshoala, has announced her retirement from international football at the age of 30, signaling the end of a golden era for Nigerian and African women’s football.

By Naija247news Sports Desk

📍 Published: July 22, 2025

In an emotional Facebook post on Monday night, Asisat Oshoala, the most decorated female footballer in Africa’s history, confirmed she will hang up her international boots after the ongoing 2024/25 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

“At 30, with six African Women’s Best Player awards, I will bow out to start a new chapter after WAFCON 2024/25,” Oshoala wrote.

“Thank you for your unwavering support. I’m forever grateful for the love and sacrifices shared with me through this journey.”

🌍 A Career Etched in African Football History

Oshoala’s announcement marks the curtain call for a decade-long reign that has reshaped the landscape of women’s football on the continent. With a record six CAF Women’s Player of the Year titles — clinched in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023 — she stands alone at the summit of African greatness.

Her dazzling pace, clinical finishing, and tenacious leadership have made her a cornerstone of the Super Falcons, helping Nigeria dominate African competitions and compete fiercely on the global stage.

At the ongoing WAFCON, she wasted no time making her presence felt, netting the opener against Tunisia just four minutes into Nigeria’s Group B campaign — a testament to her enduring class and killer instinct.

⚡ From Mushin to the World

A product of Nigeria’s vibrant grassroots football system, Oshoala first exploded onto the world stage in 2014, when she earned both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada. That breakout performance not only secured her first CAF award but also catapulted her into global club football, with spells at Liverpool, Arsenal, Dalian Quanjian, and FC Barcelona.

Her tenure at FC Barcelona Femení saw her lift numerous trophies, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, further solidifying her status as one of the finest strikers of her generation.

🏆 Off the Pitch, On a Mission

Beyond football, Oshoala has remained committed to talent development and youth empowerment. As a fellow of Rooney FC, she champions platforms that give voice and opportunity to aspiring players, especially African girls facing systemic barriers in sports.

Her story — from the streets of Mushin to the summit of European football — has become a source of inspiration for millions across the continent.

🇳🇬 Eyes on the Tenth WAFCON Crown

With Nigeria in pursuit of a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, Oshoala’s swan song could yet be scripted with one last triumph. Fans, teammates, and rivals alike will be watching closely, knowing they’re witnessing the final tournament of a generational icon.

Whatever happens next, Asisat Oshoala’s name will forever be etched in African football folklore.

Africa's Losing $90bn Annually to Imported Substandard Fuel, Dangote Laments
